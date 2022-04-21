Thursday’s Dump & Chase: The Waiting Game

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Milwaukee Admirals Musings: Ads Headed Back to Postseason | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: With their overtime loss to Iowa last weekend, Milwaukee clinched its playoff spot with just a few games to go.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the stat of the season for every team | ESPN

The Preds stay in their favorite spot in the ESPN power rankings at #13 after an up and down stretch. Here’s the blurb about Borocop and Jeannot being Lords of the Penalty Box.

“If you’re in a fantasy league that counts penalty minutes, you’ve made a killing on the Predators duo of Mark Borowiecki and Tanner Jeannot, who are Nos. 1 and 2 in penalty minutes taken.”

Other Hockey News & Notes

Three-time U.S. Olympic medalist Amanda Kessel joining Pittsburgh Penguins for one-year fellowship | ESPN

So here’s a cool story. Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for a one-year fellowship that fast-tracks her for an NHL management role.

“My dream is to work in a hockey front office, and when the Penguins presented this opportunity to me, it wasn’t something I thought was available — because it wasn’t available,” Kessel told ESPN. “But I’m grateful to the Penguins because they’re very forward-thinking.”

Report: NHL Draft Lottery to be Held Remotely on May 10 | The Hockey News

According to a report by TSN’s Chris Johnston, the NHL has informed teams that the draft will take place on May 10 this year, with the event being conducted remotely. In years past, representatives from the 16 teams participating in the draft lottery have typically traveled to one singular location in order to provide instant reactions to the unveiling of the results in a live televised event.

Can the Calgary Flames Afford to Sign Johnny Gaudreau? | The Hockey News

Johnny Gaudreau is enjoying a career-best performance in his contract year. While that’s good for him and the team, it could become an expensive off-season for the Calgary Flames. It’s not just Gaudreau, either. The Flames will also have to worry about to re-signing Tkachuk, and Mangiapane as well.

Bring back or move on? Pondering the futures of 12 NHL coaches | Yahoo Sports

Hynes is discussed in this article. To no one’s surprise, they think he’ll be back for at least one more year.

Evander Kane’s lawyer says player has settled lawsuit with Buffalo woman | Sportsnet

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has settled a lawsuit from a Buffalo-area woman who accused the then-Sabres player of assaulting her, his bankruptcy lawyer confirmed to Sportsnet on Wednesday.

This guy sucks. I have nothing further to add.

Los Angeles Kings Slowing Down at the wrong time | The Hockey News

The Kings have exceeded most expectations this season, but a late-season slump is taking things down a notch.

Flyers vs. Maple Leafs: 6th straight loss makes NHL draft lottery odds improve | NBC Sports Philadelphia

With a 5-2 loss Tuesday to the Maple Leafs, the Flyers dropped their sixth in a row and could be falling among the NHL’s bottom three clubs.