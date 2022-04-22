Friday’s Dump & Chase: Resting

Nashville Predators News

We’re going to Prague!!!!!!!!!!

Predators-Sharks, Avalanche-Blue Jackets to play in NHL Global Series

Prague is beautiful. Who’s in?

How Oil Kings D-man Luke Prokop is ‘changing the hockey world’ - Sportsnet.ca

That’s our guy!

Underrated players debated by NHL.com writers

Who’s your most underrated Predator?

Around the League

Ovechkin scores twice, ties Gretzky, Bossy with nine 50-goal NHL seasons

Ovi's got 50 goals.

Super 16: Panthers vault Avalanche for top spot

It feels like Nashville has been #13 or 14 for most of the season.

Andersen out at least one week for Hurricanes with lower-body injury

Can Andersen get healed up for the playoffs?

Mailbag: Calder Trophy favorite, Rangers can make deep playoff run

Dan Rosen's weekly mailbag for NHL.com.

Who should be recognized as the NHL's best passer in 2021-22?

Our very own Roman Josi makes an appearance, even as a defender.

Sportsnet's 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: April Edition

It's almost draft time.

The New Jersey Devils Are Still a Work in Progress - The Hockey News

Is there hope for the Devils in the future?

Amanda Kessel Joins Penguins' Executive Management Program - The Hockey News

I'm super excited for Amanda Kessel here.

How did the most interesting Penguin players fare this season? - PensBurgh

Our friends at Pensburgh look at some "interesting" Pens.

Minnesota Wild F Mitchell Chaffee is next man up, making NHL debut in Montreal - Hockey Wilderness

Our friends at Hockey Wilderness take a look at AHL star Mitchell Chaffee before his NHL debut.

Recap: Avalanche rained out in Seattle 3-2 - Mile High Hockey

I am absolutely astounded that the Avs lost here, and the Kraken have now won three in a row.