Monday’s Dump & Chase: Final Week

Nashville Predators 4, Minnesota Wild 5 (OT): Preds’ streak vs Wild ends at worst time - On the Forecheck
The season series finally took a turn.
Around Hockey
Wisconsin extends men’s coach Granato, women’s coach Johnson through 2026-27 college hockey season - College Hockey | USCHO.com
Johnson, sure. Granato? Do the Badgers want their men’s hockey program to continue to be the biggest sporting embarassment in the state of Wisconsin?
BC Says Goodbye to Jerry York - College Hockey News
Boston College’s Jerry York was asked Tuesday how many messages he has received since the announcement last Wednesday that he was going to retire after 28 seasons at Boston College and 50 seasons as a college hockey head coach.
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held May 3 in Montreal - sportsnet.ca
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur will have a national funeral to be held May 3, Quebec’s premier said Sunday.
Los Angeles Kings Arthur Kaliyev fined cross check Josh Mahura Anaheim Ducks - TSN.ca
Los Angeles’ Arthur Kaliyev has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Anaheim’s Josh Mahura.
Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury - espn.com
Bless his heart.
