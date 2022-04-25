 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday’s Dump & Chase: Final Week

The Predators have three games remaining in their schedule.

By Bobby Misey
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville Predators News

Nashville Predators 4, Minnesota Wild 5 (OT): Preds’ streak vs Wild ends at worst time - On the Forecheck

The season series finally took a turn.

Around Hockey

Wisconsin extends men’s coach Granato, women’s coach Johnson through 2026-27 college hockey season - College Hockey | USCHO.com

Johnson, sure. Granato? Do the Badgers want their men’s hockey program to continue to be the biggest sporting embarassment in the state of Wisconsin?

BC Says Goodbye to Jerry York - College Hockey News

Boston College’s Jerry York was asked Tuesday how many messages he has received since the announcement last Wednesday that he was going to retire after 28 seasons at Boston College and 50 seasons as a college hockey head coach.

National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held May 3 in Montreal - sportsnet.ca

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur will have a national funeral to be held May 3, Quebec’s premier said Sunday.

Los Angeles Kings Arthur Kaliyev fined cross check Josh Mahura Anaheim Ducks - TSN.ca

Los Angeles’ Arthur Kaliyev has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Anaheim’s Josh Mahura.

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury - espn.com

Bless his heart.

Loading comments...