Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Do Your Job

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Juuse Saros has Predators on verge of 8th straight playoff berth | NBC Sports

While his numbers down the stretch haven't been *quite* as impressive as they were earlier in the season (then again, facing 40+ shots per game will probably do that), there's no doubt Juuse Saros has stolen a couple of wins from the Preds' opponents this season.

Moose Jaw to Nashville: How Tanner Jeannot Found A Home with the Preds | Nashville Predators

The story of the Preds stumbling upon Jeannot while scouting Brayden Point has shades of another famous scouting story from the early 2000's, when a Preds scout traveled to Finland to watch Niklas Backstrom but got a better look at his backup instead. That backup was Pekka Rinne.

Borowiecki Named Nashville's Nominee for 2022 Masterton Trophy | Nashville Predators

A no-brainer pick for the Preds. So happy for Boro and the season he's had!

Other Hockey Happenings

Stamkos leads 3 Stars of the Week | NHL.com

It's the second straight week in which someone has bodied the Predators in a weekend game and gone on to win the NHL's top star honors.

Keys to the offseason for NHL teams, including draft, free-agency game plans | ESPN

A look at the offseasons for the NHL teams NOT in the postseason.

Avalanche losing but no need to worry | Mile High Hockey

Are there perhaps cracks starting to show in the Avs' armor?

McKay, Hobey Baker Award winner, signs AHL contract with Maple Leafs | NBC Sports

McKay won't be able to play until next season due to an anti-doping suspension (which he eventually proved was the result of a mislabeled supplement). He's an interesting pick-up for the Leafs. I see McKay as a potential quality AHL starter, but given Toronto's goaltender drama, it's not out of the question to think he may get a shot in the NHL at some point.

Minnesota Wild forward Connor Dewar should never see AHL ice ever again | Hockey Wilderness

As Bryan pointed out during his live-tweet session for Sunday's game, Dewar was a noticeable sparkplug for the Wild.

President Joe Biden honors Tampa Bay Lightning at White House for winning past 2 Stanley Cups | ESPN

Regardless of your politics, the tradition of league champions getting to visit the White House is awesome, and I'm glad that tradition is starting to come back.

The NHL stats behind one of hockey's most distinguished debates: white tape vs. black tape | Bardown

An interesting read for people who enjoy random AF useless stats (like me).