Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Are We There Yet?

Ovechkin uncertain for start of playoffs with Capitals

Ovi will most CERTAINLY be in the lineup.

Lehner out for season for Golden Knights, to have shoulder surgery

Despite conflicting reports, Lehner is indeed out.

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Nashville's nominee is Mark Boroweicki.

Kane says Blackhawks can have accelerated rebuild

Uh, are you sure?

Lightning visit White House | NHL.com

Tampa Bay's visit to the White House in video format.

Trophy Tracker: Sutter, Gallant top Adams Award picks for coach of year

Who are this season's top coaches?

Maroon scores goal for 'Battle Buddy,' young fan fighting Cystic Fibrosis

This is a great story out of Tampa Bay.

Can 'The Michigan' Change The Game? - The Hockey News

It's not going to change the game, but it'll get attempted more and more.

Will The Arizona Coyotes Trade Jakob Chychrun This Summer? - The Hockey News

Chychrun will be a great trade pickup this summer.

IIHF Strips Russia as Host of 2023 Men's World Hockey Championship - The Hockey News

The IIHF has officially stripped Russia of its hosting duties for the 2023 men's World Hockey Championship.

Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf - Matchsticks and Gasoline

Wolf has said that Saros is an inspiration for him. We at OTF love our short netminders.

What Happened to the Vegas Golden Knights? - The Hockey News

*cough* They've come back down to earth.

Toronto Marlies Sign Hobey Baker Winner Dryden McKay - The Hockey News

More goalies in Toronto!

Dubois' Next Contract Among Off-Season Issues For The Winnipeg Jets - The Hockey News

The Jets are in for a big summer, I feel.

PHF names USA Hockey executive Reagan Carey as next commissioner - Sportsnet.ca

Reagan Carey, a long-time executive with USA Hockey, has been appointed the next commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation.

Rivalry games provide valuable lessons for young Senators

The Senators are on the verge of being really, really good with all their young talent.

Canadiens' Carey Price to travel to New York for medical evaluations

Best wishes to Carey Price.

I'd be ok with Vegas going bye-bye.

NHL Hart Trophy race is at least seven deep - TSN.ca

TSN thinks Roman Josi should be in the Hart Trophy conversation.

Colorado Avalanche Media Pittsburgh Penguins Vegas Golden Knights - Mile High Hockey

The Avalanche will have to be impactful this postseason.