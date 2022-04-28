 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Pick Your Poison

Colorado or Calgary? Which would you prefer? Not that the Preds will likely have much say in the matter without Juuse Saros in net.

Predators’ Hynes has no update after Saros leaves game with apparent injury | Sportsnet
As of this writing, we’re still playing the waiting game when it comes to Saros’s injury. I’m usually quite the optimist, but I have a bad feeling about this one.

Update: Bad feeling intensifies

Update to the Update: Labored breathing has commenced

NHLPA Unveils Results of Annual Player Poll | The Hockey News
The NHLPA released the results of its annual player poll, surveying over 500 NHLers about various on and off-ice topics.

Tim Stützle’s rising stardom, the single greatest development of Senators’ season | Sportsnet
Still just 20 years old, Tim Stützle scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season Tuesday night in Ottawa’s wild 5-4 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils. If you had to pick the greatest single development of the Senators season it is probably this one: Moving Tim Stützle to center ice and watching him grow into a future superstar.

What Auston Matthews is doing is special | The Hockey News
Auston Matthews did something only two other players have done in his lifetime: score 60 goals in a season. Next up? A pressure-packed playoffs, and now’s the time for him to step it up when it really matters.

Customs seizes counterfeit 1936 Detroit Red Wings’ Stanley Cup rings | ESPN
So here’s a weird story. Ten counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday.

Will Patrice Bergeron stick with the Boston Bruins? | The Hockey News
Patrice Bergeron is among the standouts in this summer’s crop of unrestricted free agents. Will he return to Boston next year?

Spoiler Alert: Duh, of course he will.

Stanley Cup winners, Olympic medalist make pond hockey skate to raise climate change awareness | ESPN
Canada’s frozen ponds provide the gateway to its national pastime. But the outdoor ice season is shrinking — and concern is rising.

