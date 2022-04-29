Friday’s Dump & Chase: Feeling Spicy

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4 (SO): Preds prevail in hectic win | On the Forecheck

The posts are not pleased with Filip Forsberg today.

It looked rough in the first period, but the Preds pulled out a shootout win last night in Denver.

Juuse Saros injury: Who is Nashville Predators goalie in NHL playoffs? | tennessean.com

If starting goalie Juuse Saros' injury is serious the Nashville Predators could be in trouble during the NHL playoffs.

Rittich looked alright against the Avs. We’ll see how Ingram does against the Yotes.

Hockey News & Notes

32 Thoughts: Martin St. Louis weighs in on his plans, his approach ... and his critics | sportsnet.ca

In this edition of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman shares a heart-wrenching story out of B.C., talks to Habs coach Martin St. Louis about his coaching philosophy and checks in on other news around the league.

6. Don’t like how that Juuse Saros injury sounds – and looks. It’s a shame; trouble for him and the Predators. I don’t know if I remember a year where so many No. 1 goalies, including Frederik Andersen and Tristan Jarry, got hurt right before the playoffs. There are goalie coaches who aren’t crazy about the skates being used, thinking they contribute to the problem.

Panthers shut out Senators, clinch Presidents' Trophy | nhl.com

The Florida Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the NHL team with the best record in the regular season.

You’re welcome, Florida.

The NHL's Top Bounceback Players of 2021-22 - The Hockey News | thehockeynews.com

For more than a few players, this year offered a chance at redemption, with a number of previously productive contributors managing to re-establish themselves.

Yes, a Nashville Predator made this list.

Stars Are In, but The Real Challenge Begins | The Hockey News

The Dallas Stars are off to the playoffs, but they didn't make it easy on themselves. The real test is upon them.

Facing Colorado or Calgary will be a challenge. Ask us how we know.

Who are the best teams in NHL history to miss the playoffs? | Sporting News

The Golden Knights were one of the preseason favorites to win the Stanley Cup, yet they did not make the postseason.

Talent that doesn’t make it to the postseason is painful, and it’s happened plenty.

Four off-season questions for Golden Knights after shocking playoff miss | sportsnet.ca

Now that the Vegas Golden Knights have missed the playoffs, we have to wonder what big changes will follow in the summer. We're expecting upheaval and a big reaction to such a negative result.

Speaking of talent not making the playoffs...

Crosby says playoffs could be Penguins core's last chance at Cup | nhl.com

Malkin, Letang pending unrestricted free agents, 'something that's not going to last forever,' captain says.

There could be some big changes on Pittsburgh’s roster in the offseason.

Mood Music

Things have been plenty spicy for the Preds this week.