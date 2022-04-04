Monday’s Dump & Chase: Four Day Weekend

Around Hockey

Heading into Sunday’s games, the Dallas Stars are one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams taking the ice tonight. FiveThirtyEight gives the Stars an 89% chance of making the playoffs, while the Knights have a 51% chance.

It was no great surprise to hear Tavares speak firmly and passionately about the need for hockey’s World Cup to come back strong in 2024. But the Olympics would’ve been better.

I am but a simple man who hates the Anaheim Ducks and welcomes all news of players excelling against them.

Albie O’Connell originally replaced David Quinn at BU when Quinn was offered the New York Ranger’s head coaching job. O’Connell only brought BU to the NCAA tournament once over his four year tenure, an inexcusable record for a blue-blood program (hey, Wisconsin, take notes won’t ya?).

“I saw this kid sitting there who had Down Syndrome and I just started talking to him and his mom,” remembers Kosack, a senior at Union who is among the finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award presented to college hockey’s top citizen. “I gave him a high five and I gave him a puck after warmups. I kind of thought that was it.”