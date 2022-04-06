Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Call Me

Nashville Predators News and Notes

Nashville Predators Entry-Level Expectations: Spencer Stastney - On the Forecheck

What can we expect from Stastney?

Around the League

Five questions entering NHL Central Scouting final meetings

The draft will be a real experience this year.

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award announces 2022 finalists

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominees for 2022.

Color of Hockey: Mauldin attempting comeback in Norway at age 39

Mauldin is the epitome of player-coach.

Monahan out for season for Flames, needs surgery on right hip

That's a big loss for Calgary.

Erik Karlsson knows he can still be great, and he doesn't care who agrees - Sportsnet.ca

Karlsson signed a big contract in San Jose and has kinda fallen out of the spotlight due to injuries and age.

Canadiens' Price takes another step towards necessary return to play

It will be good to see Price back on the ice.

Jets still mathematically alive but in need of minor miracle

A mathematical miracle.

Milestone Watch: Five NHLers About to Hit New Highs - The Hockey News

What records could be broken this season?

Fischler Report: The Genuine Goalie Crisis - The Hockey News

"Nobody is making a big, big deal about it but g.m. Billy (The Kid) Guerin may be ushering in a new trend. It's called "No Backup Goalie; Just Two Equal Number ones."

Will The Philadelphia Flyers Ship Out More Core Veterans? - The Hockey News

More than a few teams would be after James Van Riemsdyk if Philly would handle half his salary or so.

Jokerit, Riga won't return to KHL for 2022-23 season - Sportsnet.ca

Two of the KHL's non-Russian teams will not be returning for the 2022-23 season.

Getzlaf Announces Retirement from NHL After the 2021-22 Season

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced his retirement on Tuesday.