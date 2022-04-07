Thursday’s Dump & Chase: On The Road In Ottawa

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Preds coach Hynes explains decision to scratch Eeli Tolvanen | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Eeli Tolvanen was a healthy scratch last night against the Minnesota Wild. After the game, John Hynes explained his decision. While some of you may not agree with his decision, Hynes has been pushing a lot of the right buttons this year. So we’ll see if a game or two off ends up helping Tolvanen down the stretch.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Phil Kessel is the NHL’s New Ironman | The Hockey News

Phil Kessel has taken over the reign as the NHLer with the most active games played after Keith Yandle was scratched. Can Kessel break the all-time record?

To be honest, I don’t really care anymore. As Mike Rupp pointed out last week, both Kessel and Yandle have had their streaks extended by their respective teams bending the rules a bit. So to me, their streaks already seem a little hollow.

Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf retiring after season | ESPN

Now all we need is for Corey Perry to finally retire.

Meet the Teenager That Broke Connor McDavid’s OHL Cup Record | The Hockey News

Michael Misa, 15, stole the spotlight at the prestigious OHL Cup, edging out Connor McDavid’s tournament scoring record. He’s years away from getting selected, but the 2025 draft prospect is receiving rave reviews early.

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the players under the most pressure for every team | ESPN

After a rough stretch last week, the Preds slide down 3 spots to #17 in ESPN’s latest power rankings. Here’s their blurb about the Pred facing the most pressure, Mattias Ekholm:

“Player under pressure: Mattias Ekholm. Roman Josi needs help propping up Nashville’s defense. The Preds’ playoff hopes depend on it. Since mid-March, Nashville is top 10 in goals against and top five in shots against. Their blue line has been hit by waves of injury, and those still standing — like the veteran Ekholm — are under pressure to weather this storm before Nashville capsizes.”

Devils’ Hughes (knee) to miss rest of season | TSN

Well that sucks. Now I understand why P.K. Subban went ballistic on Oliver Wahlstrom the other day.

NHL tough guy Pat Maroon thinks ‘game is going the wrong way’ | Yahoo Sports

So Pat Maroon is throwing a hissy fit because he and Wayne Simmonds were each assessed 10-minute misconduct penalties for chirping each other from the bench. I’m so over this guy. The cups have gone to his gigantic head. Just retire already if you’ve got such a problem with it.

Ottawa Senators’ dream of playing in a new downtown arena is very much alive again | Sportsnet

On Thursday, Ottawa’s National Capital Commission will get an update on the LeBreton development, which is expected to include a potential NHL arena. Are the Ottawa Senators actually getting closer to a new arena?

Habs G Price will not play this weekend | TSN

The wait continues. Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis says Carey Price will not play this weekend but will travel with the team as they head out on a two-game road trip.