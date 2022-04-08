Friday’s Dump & Chase: Breaking Records

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 3, Ottawa Senators 2: Roman Josi breaks record, Preds earn two points | On the Forecheck

Nashville ground out an important win as Roman Josi broke the franchise single-season points record.

Continuing his incredible season, Josi breaks another record...and there are thirteen games to go.

Can You Pass This Nashville Predators “Record-Breaking” Quiz? | On the Forecheck

There have been a lot of records smashed in Smashville this year; have you been keeping track of them all?

Hockey News & Notes

Doug Wilson to Step Down As General Manager of Sharks After 19 Seasons | NHL.com

Doug Wilson announced today that he will be stepping down from his role as general manager of the San Jose Sharks.

The Hockey Hall of Famer is stepping down from his post in San Jose.

OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation | CBC News

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity.

The group chat was leaked today, and it is not a good look for the organization. If you wouldn’t say it to your mother, don’t say it in a group chat or text.

[Ed: Maybe not even then.]

NHL Power Rankings: Every team's single-season goal-scoring record edition | sportsnet.ca

To peruse through the NHL history books of sensational seasons gone by is to remind ourselves of the era of high-scoring hockey and the legends that lit the lamp on a near-nightly basis. While many records are meant to be broken -- as we're seeing this season in Toronto -- it’s safe to say many more are here to stay.

14. Nashville Predators (40-25-4) Unlike most other organizations, you don’t have to search the history books to find the single-season goal-scoring leader in Nashville. Just a few weeks ago, a two-goal night against Anaheim saw Filip Forsberg tie and then break the franchise record, set by Viktor Arvidsson in 2018-19. Three more goals since then has Forsberg’s record at 38 goals and counting, with 13 games still to go. (Arvidsson’s record had since also been surpassed by Matt Duchene.)

Sabres eliminated, miss playoffs for NHL-record 11th straight season | NHL.com

The Buffalo Sabres failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an NHL-record 11th straight season.

The Predators can testify that while Buffalo is out of the playoffs for the 11th year in a row, they are a team that is getting better as their season winds down.

Why NHL teams desire adding 'muscle' for the Stanley Cup playoffs | sportsnet.ca

There's no question you need skill to compete and win in the NHL, but there is something to be said for adding "muscle" to a playoff lineup as well. Former scouting director Jason Bukala explains.

An interesting look “behind the curtain” when it comes to adding some muscle at the trade deadline.

Brady Tkachuk joins pickup game with neighborhood kids | nhl.com

Brady Tkachuk is that hockey player next door.

A hockey feel-good story!

Mood Music

A little Friday jazz to celebrate Josi’s accomplishment!