Friday’s Dump & Chase: Breaking Records

Nashville News & Notes
Nashville Predators 3, Ottawa Senators 2: Roman Josi breaks record, Preds earn two points | On the Forecheck
Nashville ground out an important win as Roman Josi broke the franchise single-season points record.
Continuing his incredible season, Josi breaks another record...and there are thirteen games to go.
Can You Pass This Nashville Predators “Record-Breaking” Quiz? | On the Forecheck
There have been a lot of records smashed in Smashville this year; have you been keeping track of them all?
Hockey News & Notes
Doug Wilson to Step Down As General Manager of Sharks After 19 Seasons | NHL.com
Doug Wilson announced today that he will be stepping down from his role as general manager of the San Jose Sharks.
The Hockey Hall of Famer is stepping down from his post in San Jose.
OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation | CBC News
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity.
The group chat was leaked today, and it is not a good look for the organization. If you wouldn’t say it to your mother, don’t say it in a group chat or text.
[Ed: Maybe not even then.]
NHL Power Rankings: Every team's single-season goal-scoring record edition | sportsnet.ca
To peruse through the NHL history books of sensational seasons gone by is to remind ourselves of the era of high-scoring hockey and the legends that lit the lamp on a near-nightly basis. While many records are meant to be broken -- as we're seeing this season in Toronto -- it’s safe to say many more are here to stay.
Sabres eliminated, miss playoffs for NHL-record 11th straight season | NHL.com
The Buffalo Sabres failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an NHL-record 11th straight season.
The Predators can testify that while Buffalo is out of the playoffs for the 11th year in a row, they are a team that is getting better as their season winds down.
Why NHL teams desire adding 'muscle' for the Stanley Cup playoffs | sportsnet.ca
There's no question you need skill to compete and win in the NHL, but there is something to be said for adding "muscle" to a playoff lineup as well. Former scouting director Jason Bukala explains.
An interesting look “behind the curtain” when it comes to adding some muscle at the trade deadline.
Brady Tkachuk joins pickup game with neighborhood kids | nhl.com
Brady Tkachuk is that hockey player next door.
A hockey feel-good story!
Mood Music
A little Friday jazz to celebrate Josi’s accomplishment!
