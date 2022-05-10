Juuse Saros Named Vezina Trophy Finalist

Nashville’s Juuse Saros has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. A day after Roman Josi was named a finalist for the Norris Trophy (for a second time), the Predators netminder Saros was named a finalist for the Vezina.

While Saros has been unavailable in the playoffs due to what some sources have noted is a high-ankle sprain, his regular-season play is more than deserving of a Vezina nomination.

Shayna from The Athletic thinks Saros is deserving of a Vezina nomination due to his 11 “stolen” games for Nashville. She lays out her case here.

Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom and the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin are the other two finalists for the Vezina.

Saros is the second Predator in as many days nominated for a major award. On Monday, Roman Josi was announced as one of the three finalists for the Norris Trophy.

Congratulations to Juice and Roman!