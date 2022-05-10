Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: The offseason, whether you like it or not

Nashville Predators News

Nashville Predators 3, Colorado Avalanche 5: That’s a Wrap on the 2021-22 Preds Season | On the Forecheck

For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators have been swept in a playoff series. Nick broke down what exactly happened in a Game 4 that saw Nashville compete, regain composure, and even get it’s first - and last - lead.

The Mo(u)rning After: Predators-Avalanche Game 3 Review | On the Forecheck

The Nashville Predators and Hercules may not seem to have too much in common, but there’s more to the connection than you’d think. Shaun breaks down what happened in a back-breaking Game 3 - and it was a much different game last night, at least.

Roman Josi Named Norris Trophy Finalist | On the Forecheck

If there is a silver lining to this season, the captain represents Nashville's best chance at an NHL Award. And after that playoff series, we're all glad votes were turned in after the regular season.

Around the League

Trotz fired as Islanders coach after four seasons | NHL.com

As if by divine providence, the stars aligned - Nashville got swept in the playoffs with a coach with an expiring contract, but earlier in the day, NY Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello made the baffling decision to fire Barry Trotz.

Verhaeghe, Panthers rally for OT victory against Capitals in Game 4 | NHL.com

Speaking of former coaches, Peter Laviolette's Capitals gave up a late lead in the 3rd period, and the Florida Panthers were able to rally behind Carter Verhaeghe's two goals (including the game-winner). The series heads back to Florida tied at 2.

Penguins score five goals in second period, defeat Rangers in Game 4 | NHL.com

Igor Shesterkin was pulled for the second straight game as the Penguins defeated the New York Rangers 7-2, taking a 3-1 series lead. Will Shesterkin start Game 5? Well...

Rangers sticking with Shesterkin after Game 4 loss to Penguins | NHL.com

Igor Shesterkin could throw a brick through my window and I’d still want the Vezina-winning (soon) and Hart Trophy nominated goaltender in net, no matter how the rest of the series have gone, and so shall the Rangers.

Flames defeat Stars in Game 4 to even Western First Round | NHL.com

When it looked like Central Division rival Dallas was going to ride momentum and gain a 3-1 series lead, the Calgary Flames came out charging after a scoreless first half en route for a 4-1 win and yet another playoff series goes to Game 5 tied at 2.