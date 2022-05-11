Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Summer Break

It’s offseason SZN. I’m trying to figure out who I am cheering for in the playoffs. Here’s some links...below is a poll.

Juuse Saros Named Vezina Trophy Finalist - On the Forecheck

Our Little Bear has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

Color of Hockey: Fukufuji continuing to grow game in Japan

A great read for your Wednesday.

Predators out due to Saros injury, lack of scoring from top players

Ah, yes, postmortems.

5 potential landing spots for veteran head coach Barry Trotz

Here’s a look at who he might be fielding calls from before he decides on his next destination.

2022 NHL Draft Lottery primer: New restrictions help Canadiens' odds

Who is going to get Shane Wright at #1?

Sharks' Marleau officially announces retirement from NHL

After 23 seasons, Patrick Marleau announced his retirement from the NHL.

Markstrom, Shesterkin, Saros named finalists for Vezina Trophy

Our boy Juuse!

What an NHL Draft Lottery Win Would Mean for Each Team - The Hockey News

Can we get like...top 10 again?

The Stars' Secret Sauce Continues to Work - The Hockey News

The Flames tied the series on Monday, but the Stars remain difficult to play against.

Shane Wright NHL Draft Lottery ranking - TSN.ca

More draft rankings!!!!!!!!!!!

What we’ve learned in each NHL series so far - PensBurgh

Nashville's sweep is so predictable.

The Rangers have no answers for Sidney Crosby - PensBurgh

Hooks is right - the Rangers can't stop Sid the Kid.

Rising to the Occasion: The unlikely story of Pyotr Kochetkov gains a new chapter - Canes Country

Our Canes Country friends give us more about Pyotr Kochetkov. He's going to be a big deal.

It's time for the David Poile era in Nashville to end

Our old friend Alex has some thoughts on David Poile here.

Alright, Preds fans - weigh in here on who you are rooting for: