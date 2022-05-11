Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Summer Break

It’s offseason SZN. I’m trying to figure out who I am cheering for in the playoffs. Here’s some links...below is a poll.
Juuse Saros Named Vezina Trophy Finalist - On the Forecheck
Our Little Bear has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
Color of Hockey: Fukufuji continuing to grow game in Japan
A great read for your Wednesday.
Predators out due to Saros injury, lack of scoring from top players
Ah, yes, postmortems.
5 potential landing spots for veteran head coach Barry Trotz
Here’s a look at who he might be fielding calls from before he decides on his next destination.
2022 NHL Draft Lottery primer: New restrictions help Canadiens' odds
Who is going to get Shane Wright at #1?
Sharks' Marleau officially announces retirement from NHL
After 23 seasons, Patrick Marleau announced his retirement from the NHL.
Markstrom, Shesterkin, Saros named finalists for Vezina Trophy
Our boy Juuse!
What an NHL Draft Lottery Win Would Mean for Each Team - The Hockey News
Can we get like...top 10 again?
The Stars' Secret Sauce Continues to Work - The Hockey News
The Flames tied the series on Monday, but the Stars remain difficult to play against.
Shane Wright NHL Draft Lottery ranking - TSN.ca
More draft rankings!!!!!!!!!!!
What we’ve learned in each NHL series so far - PensBurgh
Nashville's sweep is so predictable.
The Rangers have no answers for Sidney Crosby - PensBurgh
Hooks is right - the Rangers can't stop Sid the Kid.
Rising to the Occasion: The unlikely story of Pyotr Kochetkov gains a new chapter - Canes Country
Our Canes Country friends give us more about Pyotr Kochetkov. He's going to be a big deal.
It's time for the David Poile era in Nashville to end
Our old friend Alex has some thoughts on David Poile here.
Alright, Preds fans - weigh in here on who you are rooting for:
Poll
Who are you cheering for in the playoffs?
