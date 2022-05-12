Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Evangelista SZN

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators forward Mikael Granlund will join Team Finland at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championships.



Defenceman Henri Jokiharju had to leave the team and will not participate after testing positive for COVID-19.



Miro Aaltonen was cut to make room for Granlund. pic.twitter.com/EJZkNbRNxF — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) May 11, 2022

Well, it’s officially that time of the year again for the Preds. Let’s see if Forsberg, Ekholm, and Josi also joins their respective countries for the IIHF Worlds.

Predators Assign Luke Evangelista to Milwaukee | Nashville Predators

Pay attention to this kid, folks.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Instant Lottery 2022 NHL Mock Draft | The Hockey News

The Montreal Canadiens will pick first on home ice and with the order of the top 16 picks established, the draft experts at The Hockey News start making selections.

Bunting, Zegras, Seider named finalists for Calder Trophy | Sportsnet

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting, Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider are the finalists for the Calder Trophy. We all knew Jeannot wouldn’t be a finalist, especially after his disastrous final month of the season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in Unfamiliar Territory | The Hockey News

The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves on the brink of elimination, something they didn’t have to deal with much during the two Stanley Cup runs. But if any team can handle the pressure, it’s Tampa.

Kirill Kaprizov played desperate hockey, but didn’t get a lot of help from Wild teammates | StarTribune

Kirill Kaprizov single-handedly got the Wild back into the game on Tuesday night. Unfortunately for him, very few of his teammates followed suit in the 5-2 loss.

Playoff beards: Hockey’s wackiest tradition | ESPN

Here’s an article about beards. What more do you need me to say? You’re going to click on it.

Is Patrick Marleau a Future Hall of Famer? | The Hockey News

Marleau had a remarkable career that spanned multiple decades, an incredible games played record, two Olympic medals and over 1,000 points. But will it be enough to earn him a spot in the Hall?