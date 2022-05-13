Friday’s Dump & Chase: Nobody left to believe in

Nashville News & Notes

The Nashville Predators’ Offseason Checklist | On the Forecheck

The offseason is...now.

There are a number of things the Preds are going to need to address this offseason.

Saros Talks Injury, Reflects on Preds Season Following Vezina Nomination | nhl.com

Juuse Saros isn't a doctor, but when he felt a "pop" during the third period of the final Predators home game of the regular season a couple weeks back, he figured the prognosis wouldn't be great.

It doesn’t appear that this injury will affect Saros long term, which is a big relief in Nashville.

Hockey News & Notes

Wright says he 'deserves' to be No. 1 pick by Canadiens in 2022 NHL Draft | nhl.com

Shane Wright said he deserves to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Wright has put in the work, and it looks like he’ll be heading to Montreal as a result.

The Case for Each Calder Trophy Candidate | The Hockey News

The NHL’s rookie of the year race is always quite heated, and this year is no different. Tony Ferrari makes a case for each of the finalists.

If it can’t be Jeannot, who should it be?

Auston Matthews, Igor Shesterkin, Connor McDavid named NHL's Hart Trophy finalists | ESPN.com

Auston Matthews, Igor Shesterkin and Connor McDavid were named as finalists for the NHL's 2021-22 Hart Trophy, awarded annually to "the player adjudged to be most valuable to his team."

How are we feeling about these Hart finalists?

NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach | AP News

Kori Cheverie reflects fondly on the conversations she had with her grandfather growing up in Nova Scotia, where he encouraged her to believe anything was attainable in sports. First woman to play for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Women are a fast-growing fan demographic in the NHL. Now let’s see that happen in front offices and behind the benches, shall we?

Men's World Hockey Championship: Player to Watch on All 16 Teams | The Hockey News

A total of 16 teams will battle to win the World Hockey Championship in Finland this month. Here's a look at a player to watch on every squad, featuring a large contingent of NHL talent.

If there’s a chance to cheer for Mikael Granlund in the offseason, I am all for it.

Crosby Being Evaluated for Upper-Body Injury | nhl.com

Head coach Mike Sullivan spoke with the media on Thursday morning before the team's flight home to Pittsburgh, and provided an update on the captain.

Hard to imagine the playoffs without Crosby.

Mood Music

The offseason already feels lonely.