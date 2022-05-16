Preds sign Iaroslav Askarov to ELC

The Nashville Predators signed goalie Iaroslav Askarov, who spent much of last season with the VHL’s SKA Neva Saint Petersburg, to an ELC today.

The three-year deal starts this upcoming season and will give the Predators some much-needed organizational depth in net. Askarov, who turns 20 this offseason, will presumably start off with the Milwaukee Admirals. He wasn't given many chances in the KHL—the top-tier team in Russia to the VHL’s second-tier team—and his VHL starts were sometimes bumpy as he was rarely tested.

A stint in Milwaukee, and more regular starts with an organization devoted to his development and able to give him work, should be good for Askarov.

Having another young goalie with great potential will also benefit both the Admirals and the Predators.