Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Burn It Down

Stanley Cup Playoff second-round storylines highlighted by rivalry series
I don't think the Rangers stand a chance against the Canes.
2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers vs. Lightning second-round preview
Anyone but Tampa Bay, really.
McDavid's effort 'from the heart' inspires Oilers heading into next round
McDavid inspires us all.
NHL Buzz: Point doubtful for Lightning in Game 1 against Panthers
Best wishes to Brayden Point.
Battle of Alberta between Flames, Oilers will be 'physical as get-out'
Let's hope no one is injured seriously, though.
Barkov, Bergeron, Lindholm named Selke Trophy finalists
It's Bergeron's award to lose, but Barkov has a real case.
What Does Jason Spezza's NHL Future Hold? - The Hockey News
Will he come back on another minimum contract for the Leafs?
Preview: Panthers/Lightning, Blues/Avalanche Start Round 2 - The Hockey News
I choose the Avs and the Panthers.
Reports: Mitch Marner Victim of Carjacking in Toronto - The Hockey News
Oh my.
NHL Coaching Carousel Continues in New York, Vegas - The Hockey News
Cue carousel music.
Six big questions the Maple Leafs must answer this off-season
How many teams would line up for William Nylander? ALL OF THEM.
Islanders promote Lane Lambert to head coaching job
Lambert was with the Admirals many years ago.
Second-Round Preview: Skaters - Canes Country
Our Canes Country friends have previews here.
AHL Chicago Wolves sweep Rockford IceHogs, advance to Central Division Finals - Canes Country
Look for a piece from our friend Sarah and our very own Eric coming later this week to preview the Admirals vs. the Wolves in the AHL Calder Cup playoffs.
