Monday’s Dump & Chase: Playoff Week

Nashville Predators News
Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4 (SO): Preds prevail in hectic win - On the Forecheck
A recap of the Predators’ last game against the Avalance, which took place this last Thursday.
Playoff Preview Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators Duchene Forsberg - Mile High Hockey
Our sister blog Mile High Hockey is already publishing their series breaking down the Predators.
Playoff Preview: Nashville’s Norris contender and the rest - Mile High Hockey
Ouch. Fair, but ouch.
2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Predators first-round preview - nhl.com
The Colorado Avalanche want to take the next step after losing in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the past three seasons.
Avalanche-Predators series preview: Betting by the numbers | theScore.com
For you sports bettors out there.
NHL playoffs: How the Nashville Predators got here, first-round prediction (yahoo.com)
I cannot wait for next season when nobody uses pictures of the Predators in those God-forsaken Smashville sweaters.
Around Hockey
2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round predictions - nhl.com
Needless to say, Colorado is heavily favored here by the NHL.com pannelists.
DeGregorio Announces Retirement from Atlantic Hockey : College Hockey News
Atlantic Hockey commissioner Bob DeGregorio officially announced his retirement, following the 2022-23 season.
Minnesota’s Lucius leaves Gophers after freshman campaign, signs NHL contract with Winnipeg - College Hockey | USCHO.com
Minnesota freshman forward Chaz Lucius has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets, forgoing his final three years of eligibility with the Gophers.
Dark horses who need to be great in Stanley Cup Playoffs for their teams to succeed - sportsnet.ca
Big Save Dave surprisingly not the pick for Nashville.
