Friday’s Dump & Chase: The Heat Is On

Poile Addresses State of Predators Franchise as Offseason Arrives | nhl.com

Two Mondays ago, the Nashville Predators were left with an empty feeling.

Two-year extension for John Hynes and the coaching staff.

Preview: Admirals advance in AHL playoffs, face Wolves | On the Forecheck

Milwaukee now faces a Calder Cup favorite in Chicago.

The Admirals will have their hands full against a tough Wolves team in this round.

Colton's last-second goal stuns Panthers in Game 2 | nbcsports.com

Ross Colton scored the game-winning goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning with 3.8 seconds to play in regulation after a defensive mistake by the Panthers.

Believe it or not, an opponent can score a goal with just .1 seconds left. Ask me how I know...

NHL Playoffs 2022: Flames set record with fastest two goals to begin playoff game | CBSSports.com

Goals were a common theme in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals

It was a wild Game One in the Battle of Alberta!

Sutter shrugs off Jack Adams Award nomination | TSN.ca

If given the opportunity to vote for the Jack Adams Award, Darryl Sutter would not vote for himself.

This sounds like false modesty, but his reasoning behind the statement is pretty insightful.

Early Playoff Exit Could Have The Capitals Shopping For A Goaltender | The Hockey News

The Washington Capitals have failed to advance past the opening round of the playoffs since 2018, and now the team might need to look for a reliable starting goaltender.

I wonder if Caps fans are feeling frustrated by their early playoff exits too.

Chloe Primerano Becomes First Woman Skater Drafted to the WHL | The Hockey News

Chloe Primerano, a 15-year-old defender from the Burnaby Winter Club U-15 team, has become the first woman skater drafted to the CHL after getting selected 268th overall by the Vancouver Giants.

This is fantastic - congratulations to Chloe!

After today’s press conference, the heat is on David Poile to get the Predators closer to a Stanley Cup.