Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Drama

Nashville News & Notes

2022 NHL Draft Notebook: Yurov, Trikozov and Perevalov | On the Forecheck

Taking a look at three draft-eligible Russian forwards.

Eric has the best information on potential draftees. Speaking of Russian forwards, let’s take a moment to appreciate one the Preds currently have on the roster:

Hockey News & Notes

NHL: Panthers coach denies rumor players were at strip club | yahoo.com

Andrew Brunette shot down the report that several of his players were at a strip club deep into the night after losing Game 3 to the Lightning.

Despite Brunette shooting down the report, sources stand by the story.

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri reportedly faces death threats, hate speech after collision that injured Blues' Jordan Binnington | Sporting News

Kadri collided with Binnington in the first period of the Western Conference Round 2, Game 3 matchup.

While the collision riled up the players, there is absolutely NO excuse for the resulting threats and harassment. Law enforcement has gotten involved.

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs - St. Louis Blues manage anger, keep faith after Jordan Binnington injury | espn.com

St. Louis’ starting goalie will miss the rest of the series against Colorado. Can Ville Husso regain his strong form to bring the Blues to the Western Conference finals?

Here is how the fallout from the collision is playing out for the Blues.

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic 'definitely wasn't trying to hit' Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith behind net in Game 3 | espn.com

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic insists he tried to prevent a collision with Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith in Game 3 of their second-round series on Sunday, an incident that the veteran will not be disciplined for by the NHL.

Have there been this many collisions between goalies and players in the entire regular season? Temperatures are bound to rise when these teams face off again.

NHL free agency 2022: Ranking the top 30 unrestricted free agents available this summer | Sporting News

Johnny Gaudreau, Patrice Bergeron and Filip Forsberg headline this year's free agent class.

The stakes are high for Nashville when it comes to the offseason.

Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin Kris Letang | TSN.ca

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall wants to find a way to have Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang stay with the club for the rest of their careers.

It’s good to have a goal. It’s better to have a checkbook to go with the goal.

Giordano's Impact Not Ignored by Maple Leafs | The Hockey News

Giordano isn’t at the peak he was at when he won the James Norris Trophy in 2019, but his importance to Toronto's blueline – aided by a very cap-friendly deal – is notable for a variety of reasons.

Giordano’s season has been a roller coaster, but it looks like he has landed in a good place with Toronto.

Flames AHL affiliate relocate Stockton to Calgary | TSN.ca

The Calgary Flames will relocate their American Hockey League affiliate from Stockton, Calif., to Calgary in 2022-23.

Can we please have the Admirals in Nashville?

