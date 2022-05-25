Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Sweeping

Just like Gretzky decades ago, Oilers' McDavid causing nightmares for Flames
Well, he's McJesus, so.
Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 Recap Nazem Kadri hat trick St Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche - Mile High Hockey
Kadri responded to hate and threats with a hat trick.
Men's World Championship Roundup: GB, Italy Relegated; Denmark Wins Major Upset - The Hockey News
The IIHF World Championship is still ongoing. Here's an update.
Flames Relocate AHL Team to Calgary for 2022-23 - The Hockey News
The Calgary Flames will move its AHL team to Alberta next year after finishing the season in Stockton.
Chicago Blackhawks offseason news: Blackhawks sign Swedish defenseman Filip Roos - Second City Hockey
Another European import is on his way to Chicago.
2022 NHL Draft prospect profile: Jimmy Snuggerud brings size and goals - Eyes On The Prize
Our HEOTP friends profile draft prospect Jimmy Snuggerud here.
AHL Chicago Wolves on brink of sweeping Milwaukee in Central Division Finals - Canes Country
Our friend Sarah has details from Games 1 and 2 from Milwaukee's series against the Chicago Wolves. The Wolves are excellent.
The Bruins’ front office and coaching staff appear to be at odds - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Is trouble brewing for the Bruins?
Stormy summer coming as Panthers get blanked 2-0 by Lightning - Litter Box Cats
Andrei Vasileviskiy was excellent on Monday evening.
Lightning will play Hurricanes or Rangers in Eastern Conference Final
A Lightning-Hurricanes conference final would sure be stormy.
Panthers sweep at hands of Lightning 'tough pill to swallow'
That's a tough pill to swallow, for sure.
Bruins anthem singer visits Jimmy Hayes' son for special performance
This is a great story.
Penguins want Malkin, Letang to finish NHL careers with them, GM says
Can the Pens get Malkin and Letang re-signed?
Why Mark Giordano made ‘a tremendous sacrifice’ to remain a Maple Leaf
By taking a severe hometown discount Sunday and signing a two-year, $1.6-million extension, Mark Giordano left general manager Kyle Dubas “thrilled", but that isn't a surprise to those who know Giordano.
