Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Sweeping

Just like Gretzky decades ago, Oilers' McDavid causing nightmares for Flames

Well, he's McJesus, so.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 Recap Nazem Kadri hat trick St Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche - Mile High Hockey

Kadri responded to hate and threats with a hat trick.

Men's World Championship Roundup: GB, Italy Relegated; Denmark Wins Major Upset - The Hockey News

The IIHF World Championship is still ongoing. Here's an update.

Flames Relocate AHL Team to Calgary for 2022-23 - The Hockey News

The Calgary Flames will move its AHL team to Alberta next year after finishing the season in Stockton.

Chicago Blackhawks offseason news: Blackhawks sign Swedish defenseman Filip Roos - Second City Hockey

Another European import is on his way to Chicago.

2022 NHL Draft prospect profile: Jimmy Snuggerud brings size and goals - Eyes On The Prize

Our HEOTP friends profile draft prospect Jimmy Snuggerud here.

AHL Chicago Wolves on brink of sweeping Milwaukee in Central Division Finals - Canes Country

Our friend Sarah has details from Games 1 and 2 from Milwaukee's series against the Chicago Wolves. The Wolves are excellent.

The Bruins’ front office and coaching staff appear to be at odds - Stanley Cup of Chowder

Is trouble brewing for the Bruins?

Stormy summer coming as Panthers get blanked 2-0 by Lightning - Litter Box Cats

Andrei Vasileviskiy was excellent on Monday evening.

Lightning will play Hurricanes or Rangers in Eastern Conference Final

A Lightning-Hurricanes conference final would sure be stormy.

Panthers sweep at hands of Lightning 'tough pill to swallow'

That's a tough pill to swallow, for sure.

Bruins anthem singer visits Jimmy Hayes' son for special performance

This is a great story.

Penguins want Malkin, Letang to finish NHL careers with them, GM says

Can the Pens get Malkin and Letang re-signed?

Why Mark Giordano made ‘a tremendous sacrifice’ to remain a Maple Leaf

By taking a severe hometown discount Sunday and signing a two-year, $1.6-million extension, Mark Giordano left general manager Kyle Dubas “thrilled", but that isn't a surprise to those who know Giordano.