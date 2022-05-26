Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Time Carries On

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nashville Predators Foundation gives WilCo Pow Wow $4K grant | Wilson Post

As you can see, I was hard pressed to find any Predators news yesterday, but this is still pretty cool.

Also, tickets for the Preds Beerfest on June 25th are on sale if that sounds like your sort of event. I’ve been to a couple of them the past few years, and it’s always a blast.

Raise your hand if you're ready for Preds Beer Fest



>> https://t.co/RmxzdDQGJg pic.twitter.com/Gq11nCm05Y — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 25, 2022

Other Hockey News & Notes

Jaromir Jagr says he is unharmed after his car and a tram collide in Prague | Sportsnet

Not even a tram can stop Jaromir Jagr.

St. Louis contract extension with Habs expected soon | TSN

The @CanadiensMTL remain tight lipped, but we can expect Martin St Louis contract extension as Head Coach to be announced in the near future. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 25, 2022

Even when there’s no McDavid magic, these Oilers are tough to beat | Sportsnet

‘The Calgary Flames have been saying ‘one man’ was making the big difference in the Battle of Alberta. That wasn’t the case in Game 4. On a rare quiet night for Connor McDavid, the Oilers showcased their depth in a statement win.’

Expect The Florida Panthers To Build On This Season’s Successes | The Hockey News

Suffering a second-round sweep by the Tampa Bay Lightning was a painful end to the Florida Panthers’ franchise-best regular season. What happens next?

Carolina Hurricanes ‘go back home and regroup’ after fifth road playoff loss evens series at 2-2 | ESPN

Turns out the Hurricanes just aren’t the same team when they’re not playing in front of their whiny fans.

What Happened to Jacob Markstrom? | The Hockey News

The Calgary Flames are a game away from an early exit, and the man they counted on for so much of the season – Jacob Markstrom – has struggled mightily in the Battle of Alberta.

John Buccigross talks NHL on ESPN and chicken parm | Awful Announcing

I’m always down for some chicken parm talk. Chicken parm should be the national meal, and we should eat it for Thanksgiving instead of turkey. Hell, I’d eat chicken parm every day if it wouldn’t kill me.