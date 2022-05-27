Friday’s Dump & Chase: Biding Time

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Revisiting the Mikael Granlund - Kevin Fiala Trade | Locked on Predators

Who exactly DID win that Granlund/Fiala trade? I had an opportunity to debate that topic with Seth Toupal in an episode of Locked on Predators this week.

Other Hockey Happenings

Batherson's OT winner caps Canada's comeback over Sweden at worlds | Sportsnet.ca

It's Canada vs. Czechia and USA vs. Finland in the IIHF World Championship semifinals, if you... you know... care.

Blues' D Krug (LBI) out for Game 6 | TSN

You could tell the Blues have missed Krug's ability to push the puck up ice these past few games against a very unforgiving Avalanche forecheck.

Sizing Up Tampa Bay's Dominant Stanley Cup Playoff Streak | The Hockey News

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven't lost a playoff series in three years, and they're looking like favorites to win the Stanley Cup once again. Here's how they got to this point.

Connor McDavid looks unstoppable right now | NBC Sports

I would guess Colorado would still be favored, but Avs-Oilers would be an absolutely fascinating match-up just based on wondering if Makar can slow down McDavid in any way.

Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson has ACL surgery, expected to miss 6-8 months | ESPN

The Caps may very well be without Wilson for the first two months of the 2022-23 season. Combine that with the fact Nicklas Backstrom may mull retirement due to injuries, and the Caps may have some major holes to address this offseason.

Who is in net for the Leafs next year? | Pension Plan Puppets

That's always the million dollar question in Toronto, isn't it?

Terry Ryan explained one of the absolute wildest hockey stories we've ever heard | Bardown

Ryan, a former first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, now has a career in acting, and has a prominent role in the new Letterkenny spinoff "Shoresy." He talks about the show with the Bardown crew, but also shares some wild stories from his NHL days.