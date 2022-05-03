Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: ...And Now It Begins

Playoff Preview: The Colorado Avalanche Forwards | On the Forecheck

Jeff breaks down the strength of the Avs, the forward corps, and gives us one thing the Preds can do to slow them down.

Playoff Preview: The Colorado Avalanche Defense | On the Forecheck

We know Josi vs. Makar is THE debate when it comes to D in this series. But as Bryan points out, there are so many more big-time players on Colorado's blue line.

Playoff Preview: The Colorado Avalanche Goaltenders | On the Forecheck

Our resident goalie guru, Rachel, has the skinny on Darcy Kuemper who (sigh) has already stolen a playoff series from the Preds once before.

Playoff Preview: Nashville’s Norris contender and the rest | Mile High Hockey

From the other side, Jackie Kay from Mile High Hockey gives us the Avs perspective on Nashville's defensive corps.

Playoff Preview Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators Duchene Forsberg | Mile High Hockey

Our friend Evan Liu has some good things to say about the Preds forwards. Although I will say he's got a lot of key contributors missing from his must-see list.

Playoff Preview: Injury in net could give Colorado Avalanche advantage over Nashville Predators | Mile High Hockey

We couldn't get through Rittich's performance last week without getting a "but all of our people were hurt" disclaimer, but still good insight on the goaltending sitch nonetheless.

Juuse Saros to miss first two games vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tennessean

Hynes added that Saros is with the Preds in Colorado and will be re-evaluated when the team gets back to Nashville for Game 3. Needless to say, if Saros is able to go, even if he's not 100%, that changes the perception of the series.

HUGE Nashville Predators/Colorado Avalanche Playoff Series Preview Crossover! | Locked on Predators

If you need a listen this morning or on the drive home, Ann and I talked with the crew from Locked on Avalanche to break down all the big storylines, and why we all agree this series might be a lot closer than expected.

Other (Mostly Postseason) Hockey Happenings

NHL Power Rankings: Top 2022 Stanley Cup playoff storylines | NBC Sports

A few things to watch during this year's postseason.

Jarry out at least two games, DeSmith starts for Penguins in first round | NHL.com

The Preds won't be the only team missing a Vezina-caliber goaltender for the start of round one.

Jets giving GM Kevin Cheveldayoff a three-year contract extension | SportsNet

Kevin Cheveldayoff is milking that one Western Conference Finals appearance for all it's worth.

Flames’ culture change hits the playoff spotlight starting Tuesday | TSN.ca

The Flames have had solid pieces for years, but this is the first year they really seemed to tie it all together. Considering the cap situation coming up after this season, this might be their best shot to win it all for quite some time.

Panthers win Stanley Cup in EA Sports NHL 22 playoff simulation | NHL.com

All I'm saying is that if ***I*** was playing against the sim the Panthers wouldn't stand a chance.

Ranking the eight 1st round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs | Bardown

Not a lot of people are expecting much from this Preds series.