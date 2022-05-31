Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Golden Granny

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Granlund, Team Finland Win Gold at IIHF World Championship | Nashville Predators

For those of you just getting caught up on hockey stuff after a long weekend, Granlund had a BANGER of a performance at the World Championships, finishing with 11 points in 9 games, including a 2-goal performance in the gold medal game.

The Predators won’t get better until they allow themselves to get worse | The Athletic

Ah yes, the article that inadvertently started Twitter beef between Adam and the OTF Twitter account (my bad, Adam, I still love you).

I'm not anti-rebuild, competitive or otherwise. What I've been trying to rail against is this idea that a rebuild is a magic bullet. The Tampa Bay Lightning didn't get to where they are today just by "trading everyone, being bad for a few years, and stockpiling picks and prospects." They diverted more resources to scouting (Vasilevskiy was the 19th overall pick; Kucherov, Point, and Cirelli were all taken in the 2nd round or later), streamlined their player development, hit on several trades and depth signings, and, yes, benefitted from a little bit of luck.

Again, to counter the "well what they're doing now isn't working either" comments, I'M NOT AGAINST A REBUILD. I'm just saying there's an oversimplification, almost a romanticized view of what goes into a rebuild when some people talk about the Preds needing to go through one.

Other Hockey Happenings

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers secure spot in Eastern Conference Finals with dominant Game 7 win | ESPN

As good as the Lightning look right now, the Rangers are starting to get that 2019 Blues/2014 Kings/2011 Bruins “everything clicking at the exact right time” vibe.

NHL Power Rankings: Top potential free agents for 2022 offseason | NBC Sports

On Forsberg: "Nashville should be able to keep him with its salary cap situation. The question is whether there is a mutual feeling on what he is worth."

GET IT DONE, DAVE.

Gaudreau says he'd like to remain with Flames, win Stanley Cup in Calgary | NHL.com

Much like Filip Forsberg, the OTHER big prize on the UFA market seems hellbent on staying put in his current home... if the money's right.

Why the Blues should trade Colton Parayko (and also why it’s unlikely) | St. Louis Game Time

An interesting take on why the Blues should consider moving their #1 D-man.

Five keys to success against the Edmonton Oilers | Mile High Hockey

Makar vs. McDavid/Draisaitl is going to be an absolutely fascinating matchup.

Breaking down the McMatchup: McDavid vs. MacKinnon | Sportsnet

...So is the McDavid vs. MacKinnon matchup.

Projected No. 1 pick Wright to interview with 12 teams at Combine | NHL.com

Shane Wright's been penciled in as the number 1 pick for two years now.

So That’s What Stanley Cup Playoff Hockey Feels Like | Die By The Blade

An interesting perspective from Melissa at the Sabres' SB Nation site on attending her first NHL playoff game since Buffalo's last matchup 11 years ago.

Around the Rink in the PHF: Award SZN & Off-Season Shenanigans | The Ice Garden

A look around the world of women's hockey.