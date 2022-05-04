Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Merry Month of May

Nashville-Colorado News and Previews

Stanley Cup Playoffs Rewind: Predators vs Avalanche, 2018 - On the Forecheck

I review the 2018 First Round series from 2018 between Nashville and Colorado. Wow, 2018 was approximately 329 years ago!

Five years later, the Predators will need some “2017 magic” to beat the Avalanche - On the Forecheck

Nick has a piece here about some "2017 Magic."

Around the League

Shesterkin playing like 'an MVP' for Rangers entering playoffs

Shesterkin is a game-breaker for this series.

Coaches know teams can't dwell on regular-season results in playoffs

This is an interesting look at Eastern Conference teams in the playoffs.

Conn Smythe favorite for each playoff team selected by NHL.com

Conn-Smythe candidates from each team.

Steeled by past losses, the Flames are ready for playoff battle - Sportsnet.ca

It's time to prove it for the Flames.

Flyers moving on from Mike Yeo, searching for new head coach

The Philadelphia Flyers are moving on from Mike Yeo and searching for a new head coach.

Stanley Cup Preview: Who Will Prevail in Round 1 - The Hockey News

The Hockey News previews the First Round.

NHL Bloodlines Run Deep in the OHL Draft - The Hockey News

The Ontario Hockey League's draft wrapped up this weekend, and while the hockey world was introduced to some new names, a few familiar names made their way to new teams as well.

How Cheveldayoff proceeds with Dubois, Scheifele likely to determine Jets’ future

Dubois would certainly fetch interest.

Minnesota Wild News: Department of Player Safety looking at Jared Spurgeon cross-check - Hockey Wilderness

I mean...he cross-checked a guy's leg where there's no padding.

Keys to the series: NYR power play vs. Pittsburgh PK - PensBurgh

Our Pensburgh friends preview the Rangers-Pens series.

Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 NHL season recap: by the numbers - Second City Hockey

How did the Blackhawks fare over the 2021-2022 season? Not great.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Top 10 Biggest Storylines - The Hockey News

10 big storylines for our (in progress) playoffs.

Report: Jets Not Bringing Back Coach Dave Lowry - The Hockey News

According to reports, the Winnipeg Jets will not bring back interim coach Dave Lowry and assistants Jamie Kompon and Charlie Huddy.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: One Player on Every Team to Cheer For - The Hockey News

Which grizzled veteran are you rooting for?