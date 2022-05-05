Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Take #2

Nashville Predators News & Notes

NHL Announces 32 Finalists for King Clancy Trophy | The Hockey News

The NHL announced on Wednesday the 32 team nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded to a player showing positive leadership qualities on and off the ice. Luke Kunin is the finalist for Nashville.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Igor Shesterkin’s Playoff Debut Was All You Could Ask For | The Hockey News

Imagine facing 83 shots on your playoff debut. That’s what Igor Shesterkin had to do, and after that performance – mixed with his incredible Vezina-caliber regular season – the Rangers have a weapon to fight back and win this series.

Matthew Tkachuk shows why he’s ‘heartbeat’ of Flames in punishing Game 1 | Sportsnet

Punishing. Antagonizing. Dominating. Matthew Tkachuk was everywhere for the Flames in Game 1 against the Stars, reminding everyone why he is the team’s “heartbeat.”

Bettman says for NHL ‘to hold any league events here,’ Calgary Flames need new arena | Global News

Uncle Gary laying down the law in Calgary.

Finland, Sweden banning Russian league players from national hockey teams | ESPN

Finland and Sweden will ban from their national ice hockey teams any of their players who appear in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League from next season.

Coaching Watch: 10 Potential Candidates for NHL Teams | The Hockey News

With multiple teams looking for new bench bosses, here are 10 top candidates that deserve consideration.

Boudreau’s future uncertain after Canucks’ Rutherford lays out plan | Sportsnet

In inviting Bruce Boudreau to return to the Vancouver Canucks next season for his option year, president Jim Rutherford also opened the door for the head coach to leave. No extension will be offered, Rutherford said.

Ownership Situation Looms Over The Ottawa Senators’ Off-Season Plans | The Hockey News

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Ottawa Senators this summer, both on and off the ice. Still, the club will continue to push ahead.

New Jersey Devils shake-up assistant coaching ranks, oust Mark Recchi and Alain Nasreddine | ESPN

GM Tom Fitzgerald is still keeping Lindy Ruff around for the time being, however. Which, to me, seems like an odd move. I don’t think the assistants are what’s holding that team back.