Friday’s Dump & Chase: Blue Skies Fade To Gray

Nashville News & Notes

Nashville Predators 1, Colorado Avalanche 2 (1OT): Ingram’s stellar effort wasted | On the Forecheck

The Preds were outmatched, and fall to 0-2 in the series.

Connor Ingram had a Juuse-Saros-esque game, but it wasn’t enough to even the series.

How Nashville Predators goalie Connor Ingram beat mental health issues | The Tennessean

Nashville Predators goalie Connor Ingram fought OCD, made a friend in Mark Borowiecki, now he's a starter in the 2022 NHL Playoffs.

Hockey News & Notes

Commissioner Bettman says NHL has no interest in expanding playoffs | Sportsnet.ca

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.

There are several other issues in this league Bettman might want to change before tackling a new playoff format.

Will Bruce Boudreau Stick with the Vancouver Canucks? | The Hockey News

The Vancouver Canucks are headed towards a busy off-season, and that includes the future of its bench boss.

While the offseason doesn’t have any hockey for the Canucks, there may be some movement behind the bench.

Miami Heat, Florida Panthers can pull off a first in NBA, NHL city | USA Today

Never has the same city or market won both the NBA championship and the Stanley Cup in the same season. Could these NBA, NHL playoffs be different?

History in the making???

Bruins rule out Lindholm for Game 3, Swayman to start vs. Hurricanes | Sportsnet.ca

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has ruled out defenceman Hampus Lindholm for Game 3 and has named Jeremy Swayman as his starter in goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Not what you want to see in the playoffs.

Andrew Peeke, Nick Blankenburg to rep USA at IIHF World Championship | NHL.com

USA Hockey announced today 24 players who will comprise the 2022 U.S. Men's National Team which will compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Men...

Elvis Merzlikins to Wear No. 80 With Latvia to Honor Matiss Kivlenieks | The Hockey News

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will wear No. 80 with Latvia's national team in honor of fallen teammate Matīss Kivlenieks.

A touching tribute to his goaltending partner.

NHL Central Scouting Reveals Final 2022 Draft Lists | The Hockey News

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2022 NHL draft, highlighted by Kingston forward Shane Wright.

They say it’s going to be a good draft year—here are some names you’ll probably hear.

Mel Davidson joins the PHF as Director, League and Hockey Operations | The Ice Garden

Davidson will join Lisa Haley in hockey ops as she takes on the role of Director, League and Hockey Operations.

Davidson brings a ton of experience to the PHF.

Pushers Like Megan Pawelkiewicz a Vital Part of Sled Tournament at Disabled Festival | usahockey.com

Pushers provide the speed for players unable to push a sled themselves.

An interesting look at the job of “pusher” in sled hockey.

Mood Music

Sometimes the system goes on the blink, and the whole thing, it turns out wrong...