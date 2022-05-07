Milwaukee Admirals Forward Cody Glass called up to Nashville for Game 3

Ahead of last night’s playoff opener for the Nashville Predators’ AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals, there was a noticeable absence in the lineup in pre-game warmups.

As we reported Thursday, 2019 7th round pick Juuso Parssinen has joined the Admirals following his season in Liiga for TPS and is centering the Ads’ second line, and first round pick Iaroslav Askarov is dressed as Cooley’s backup. However, Cody Glass was absent.

Per a source there were some non-COVID illnesses in practice on Thursday, but now it appears that Glass is not among those, and has been called up to the Nashville Predators ahead of today’s Game 3 matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Last offseason, Cody Glass came to Nashville from the Vegas Golden Knights as part of a three-way trade with Philadelphia that sent Ryan Ellis to the Flyers. In eight games with the Predators this season, the 2017 sixth-overall draft pick only produced a single point, but has been extremely productive with the Milwaukee Admirals, posting 14 goals, 48 assists and 62 points.

Coach Hynes in media availability Friday noted that there were several lineup decisions to made among the skaters, and Cody Glass could fit the bill. The Predators have scratched both Eeli Tolvanen and Philip Tomasino, and Glass could fit in with the Predators unit as a good two-way center.