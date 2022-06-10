Friday’s Dump & Chase: Nearly There?

Nashville News & Notes

Predators Sign Markus Nurmi to One-Year, Entry-Level Contract | nhl.com

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Markus Nurmi to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2022-23 season.

We have some folks at OTF who are low key excited about this signing.

Which Predators Could Repeat a Strong Season in 2022-2023? | On the Forecheck

Several Predators had record setting seasons this year, but who can repeat that success next season?

If Forsberg re-signs, it bodes better for several Preds players to have back to back stand out seasons.

Matt Duchene Crafts Playlist for CMA Fest 2022 | nhl.com

It's no secret that Matt Duchene has a special place in his heart for country music.

Let this be your weekend playlist...or your reminder to avoid downtown.

Hockey News & Notes

Lightning win Game 5, push Rangers to brink in Eastern Final | NHL.com

Ondrej Palat scored the go-ahead goal with 1:50 remaining in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

All the Lightning needed was a tiny bit of momentum. Now the Rangers are playing for their season.

Kadri, Cogliano could play for Avalanche in Cup Final | nhl.com

The most up-to-date breaking hockey news from the official source including interviews, rumors, statistics and schedules.

The Avs would probably love to see the Eastern Conference Finals go to seven games just to give Kadri and Cogliano a few extra days of healing.

Oilers' Questionable Coaching Decisions Were Costly Against the Avalanche | thehockeywriters.com

For as good as Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was in the team's first two series, he wasn't as good against the Colorado Avalanche.

This is an interesting look at a few decisions from Woodcroft that perhaps affected the game, but let’s face it - Avs are gonna Av.

Cassidy wanted to return to Bruins, looking to coach ASAP | tsn.ca

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday he wanted to return to the team before being fired earlier this week.

This was a surprising decision in Boston, but the coaching carousel spins once again.

Timothée Chalamet has hilarious reaction to being shown on the Jumbotron at Lightning-Rangers | espn.com

Sometimes, even very famous actors don't want to call too much attention to themselves.

Celebrities are just like us.

Mood Music

Let’s take a song from Dutchy’s CMA playlist that always makes me smile.