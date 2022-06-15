Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Kings are Champs

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Avalanche-Lightning Stanley Cup Final preview

I think I'm going to be an Avalanche fan for the Final.

Oilers' goalie situation more uncertain with departure of Koskinen

The Oilers need to make a move on someone like John Gibson.

2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 right wings

Some wingers for you to peek at before the draft.

Sabres weighing options with three first-round picks at 2022 NHL Draft

I mean, what pushes Buffalo closer to contending?

Strome prefers to re-sign with Rangers, avoid free agency

Ryan Strome said his preference is to re-sign with the New York Rangers before he can become an unrestricted free agent on July 13.

Bednar earned credibility as players coach on road to Final for Avalanche

This would certainly be a feat for Coach Bednar.

Analyzing what makes Cale Makar different from other great defencemen

Makar will certainly be a perennial Norris favorite. He's a shoo-in for the Conn Smythe, too.

Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he joins Jets

There's an offer.

Tale of the tape: How Lightning, Avalanche stack up in Stanley Cup Final

Stack 'em up.

Quick Shifts: How 2023's superstar UFAs could shake up this summer

I love free agency.

The Chicago Blackhawks Have an Uncertain Future - The Hockey News

I doubt they trade Alex DeBrincat to a division rival, but man, he'd look good in gold.

Would Nazem Kadri be a good fit for the Preds in 2022-23? | A to Z Sports Nashville

As free agency approaches, our old friend Alex Daugherty thinks Nazem Kadri would be a good fit here in Nashville. Do you agree?