Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Thanks, I hate it

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Zero. Bupkis.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Burakovsky scores quick OT winner as Avalanche beat Lightning in Game 1 | Sportsnet

A really fun game, with a really really anticlimactic ending.

‘Able to stabilize the business and power through,’ NHL generated record revenues this season | ESPN

Just before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final began in Denver on Wednesday night, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman addressed reporters and said the league will generate record revenues of more than $5.2 billion this season.

NHL to open 2022-23 season on Oct. 11, full schedule to come in July | Sportsnet

Almost back to a normal NHL calendar now.

Barry Trotz purchases Nashville residence | Nashville Post

This definitely doesn’t mean anything about where Trotz is going to land, but it’s always fun to speculate!

Report: Flyers Offer Coaching Job to John Tortorella | The Hockey News

NHL head coaches seem to have the worst job security out of all the major sports, but they are constantly getting re-hired by other teams. So in a way it all levels out.

NHL promises transparency in Hockey Canada investigation, plans to release findings | Sportsnet

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman promised Wednesday to be “transparent” in the league’s investigation into the alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team.

Red Wings Sign World Championship MVP Jussi Olkinuora | The Hockey News

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Finnish goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000.

Cho Min-Ho, South Korea’s first Olympic hockey goal scorer, dies at 35 | NBC Sports

Cho shared with his teammates last fall that he was suffering from lung cancer. He died in a Seoul hospital on Wednesday, according to the IIHF. In 2018, Cho potted South Korea’s lone goal of the preliminary round at the PyeongChang Olympics. He scored 7 minutes, 34 seconds into the opening game against the Czech Republic.

Prying John Gibson Away From The Ducks Would Be Expensive | The Hockey News

John Gibson’s name has been a popular one in the NHL rumor mill in recent days. Finding a new club for the 28-year-old goaltender, however, would be easier said than done.

2022 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: Final Edition | Sportsnet

In his final draft rankings of the season, Sam Cosentino keeps Shane Wright at the top, but it’s really tight with the top three.

Connor Bedard: The Unbearable Wait of Massive Talent | The Hockey News

Connor Bedard’s offensive splendor has already been on display for two full seasons in the WHL, but he’s still a year away from going No. 1 in the 2023 NHL draft.

Knoxville Ice Bears announce season opener date for hockey season | WLVT Knoxville

For any of you folks out in East Tennessee, the Ice Bears will kick off their season at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on October 21 at 7:35 p.m.