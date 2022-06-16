Former governor Bill Haslam reportedly close to buying Predators franchise

The Nashville Predators have been in the Music City since 1998, and they’ve become one of the premier attractions for tourists heading down south for a vacation. Going to a game at Bridgestone Arena is an almost unrivaled experience in the NHL landscape. Under the ownership group led by Herbert Fritch, the team and experience grew to new heights in a relatively short span of time. Now, according to a report from Sportico, the Predators are close to being sold to former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam.

BREAKING: The buyer nearing a deal to purchase the Nashville Predators is former Tennessee governor @BillHaslam, brother of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.



We value the @PredsNHL at $680 million. Forbes says Bill Haslam is worth $2.3 billion. https://t.co/Mkdn4qiegl — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) June 17, 2022

This late-night tweet breaking the report appeared to catch everyone off guard. It’s not every day reports like these come out, and the On The Forecheck team has reached out to the Predators for more confirmation on the matter. For now, Predators faithful have to sit and wait as the story continues to develop. The report has been retweeted by The official sale number has not been reported, but according to the tweet above, the Predators are valued by Sportico at $680 million. Below is some more financial information on them from the company.

Here are some financial details on the @PredsNHL.



One strength of the business -- the team operates Bridgestone Arena, which lets it share in the economics of concerts/shows. It was the 6th highest grossing arena in the U.S. in 2019. pic.twitter.com/C1HOJHWxUn — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) June 17, 2022

We will have more on the story as details continue to make their way to the public.