Friday’s Dump & Chase: Melting

Former governor Bill Haslam reportedly close to buying Predators franchise | On the Forecheck

The rumored deal was first reported by Sportico.

A Sportico sports business reporter tweeted the news last night.

Predators have choices to make with expiring contracts over the offseason | On the Forecheck

Should they stay or should they go?

Nick Cousins is just one of the players Nashville’s front office must make a decision on.

What’s “Plan B” if Forsberg Leaves Nashville This Summer? | On the Forecheck

There are plenty of ways the Preds can replace Forsberg... if they’re bold.

Speaking of off season decisions...isn’t it time to announce a Forsberg deal?

Lauzon Excited to Move Forward with Preds After Signing Long-Term Deal | nhl.com

For Lauzon, putting his signature on a long-term deal with Nashville was an easy decision to make.

David Poile has been clear that Lauzon is a long term piece for the Predators, and Jeremy seems happy with that future.

Canadiens Trade Shea Weber's Contract to Golden Knights for Evgeni Dadonov | The Hockey News

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Evgeni Dadonov.

It’s unlikely Weber will see the ice in Vegas, but you can bet Nashville was interested to see this happen.

Flyers to Officially Hire John Tortorella as Coach | The Hockey News

The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to officially announce John Tortorella as head coach.

Color me surprised that Torts is back behind the bench <sarcasm font>. Good luck, Flyers.

NHL salary cap 2022-23 rises to $82.5 million | TSN.ca

The salary floor for each team will be $61 million, while the midpoint is $71.7 million.

Who couldn’t use a $1 million raise?

2022 Stanley Cup Final - Game 1 of Avalanche-Lightning gave us everything we could have wanted | espn.com

An early outburst, a quick-strike comeback and an OT winner gave us a lot to digest. Here's what we learned in Colorado's Game 1 win.

Would Nashville fans have liked Game 1 of the Finals better with the Preds competing for the Stanley Cup? Yes. But wow - that was some exciting consolation hockey!

Relentless MacKinnon driving Colorado’s speed game | TSN.ca

If your team goes as your best players go, it’s not hard to understand why Colorado plays at such a blistering pace.

MacKinnon has been a star all season for the Avs.

The temperature in Nashville is hitting “summer outrageous” and it makes me miss the chill of Bridgestone Arena. Until next season...