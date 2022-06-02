Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Blow Out

Nashville Predators News & Notes

2022 NHL Draft Notebook: Kasper, Mešár, and Östlund | On the Forecheck

ICYMI: Some more potential options for Nashville in round one.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Rangers Stun Lightning to Win Game 1 | The Hockey News

This was a really fun game for the first 30 minutes. Then Filip Chytil and the Rangers broke things open, and never looked back.

Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Badits raise $1M in wake of mass shooting | ESPN

The Bills, Sabres and Bandits (Buffalo’s National Lacrosse League team) have raised more than $1 million through the sale of “Choose Love” T-shirts, with proceeds helping the community as well as survivors of the deceased and others affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo that killed 10 people.

Martin St. Louis Officially Named 32nd Coach in Canadiens History | The Hockey News

Martin St. Louis is staying in Montreal, signing a three-year extension as the team’s head coach. St. Louis took over from former coach Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Feb. 9. St. Louis finished with a 14-19-4 record.

John Wroblewski, 41, leaves Los Angeles Kings organization to take over as coach of U.S. national women’s hockey team | ESPN

John Wroblewski, who coached the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate the past two seasons and has had success guiding the men’s development program, was named coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team Tuesday.

After Game 1, There’s Uncertainty in Avalanche Crease | The Hockey News

If the Avalanche are going to advance to the Stanley Cup final (which, ultimately, I think they will), they needed their goaltending to find a way to shut out two of the best players in the world on a nightly basis. But heading into Game 2, there are already questions in the crease.

Bednar on Kuemper’s upper-body injury: ‘We’ll see’ how long he’s out | Sportsnet

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but a hockey coach was pretty vague about an injury one of his players suffered.

Cheveldayoff not expecting to trade Scheifele this off-season | TSN

“My exit interview with Mark went well,” Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff told NHL.com. “Again, it was an emotional time for everybody. We asked [our players] to wear their emotions in the exits, and I think they were very productive.”

Blues Facing Decisions on Tarasenko, Husso and Perron | The Hockey News

After getting eliminated from the second round of the playoffs, Blues GM Doug Armstrong faces some significant decisions on three key players.