Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Award Tour

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Josi, Saros Up for Top NHL Awards on Tuesday Evening | Nashville Predators

The Preds have three chances to bring home hardware at tonight's NHL Awards: Josi is nominated for the Norris and Ted Lindsay Award, while Saros is up for the Vezina. Josi is probably a heavy favorite to win the Norris at this point (remember, these were voted on before the playoffs started).

REPORT: Scott Nichol Has Interviewed for Sharks GM | San Jose Hockey Now

Nichol, currently the Preds' assistant GM, has been in the organization's front office since he retired in 2013. He played for the Sharks for two seasons after leaving the Preds as a player in 2009, so there's a connection there.

Prospect to Pro: Tanner Jeannot's Historic Rookie Season | Nashville Predators

We've talked countless times about how incredible Jeannot's rise to the NHL has been, and yet it STILL doesn't feel like it's talked about enough.

Other Hockey Happenings

Report: Pete DeBoer Set To Be Named Next Stars Head Coach | Defending Big D

I'm not sure DeBoer's style is exactly what the Stars need at the moment, but time will tell.

Should Flyers fans be excited about John Tortorella? | NBC Sports

This is either going to be exactly what the Flyers need, or it's going to end in the real-life equivalent of this meme:

Andrei Kuzmenko commits to play for Canucks next season | NHL.com

There was some chatter the Preds were in the mix for Kuzmenko, a 26-year-old playmaking winger who's become a breakout star in the KHL.

Analyzing potential trade partners if Canucks decide to deal JT Miller | SportsNet

Speaking of the Canucks, and speaking of the Preds, Nashville is mentioned here as a potential landing spot for J.T. Miller if Vancouver opts to trade their 99-point scorer.

Closing the book on the Shea Weber era in Montreal | Eyes On The Prize

The Weber-Subban trade is always going to be an interesting source of debate.

NHL Power Rankings: Offseason trade candidates | NBC Sports

There are a couple of guys on this list that would be intriguing additions for the Preds (a few of which the Preds are, indeed, rumored to be interested in.)

'I never considered another player at No. 1' - Shane Wright locked in atop final Craig's List | TSN.ca

Wright has been locked into this year's number one pick for about two years now. After him, you can make a strong case for 3-4 different guys being worthy of the 2nd overall pick.