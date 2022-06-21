Juuse Saros Finishes Third Behind Igor Shesterkin For Vezina Trophy

The major NHL awards were handed out Tuesday night in Tampa Bay, and Juuse Saros was present as one of the three Vezina finalists for 2021-2022. Saros was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy - awarded to the goaltender “adjudged to be the best at his position” - along with Calgary’s Jacob Markström and New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin.

Vezina Trophy voting breakdown: pic.twitter.com/tEMic2RNwA — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 21, 2022

Shesterkin won the award ahead of Jacob Markstrom and Juuse Saros (3rd).

Despite a late season ankle injury, Saros finished the season 38-25-3 with a .918 save percentage. Saros played the most games (67) of any goalie in the league this season and faced the second most shots as well. He had a GAA (goal against average) of 2.64 an a GSAA (goals saved above average) of 23, fifth best in the league.

Saros joins Pekka Rinne as the two Nashville Predators who have been nominated for the Vezina Trophy. Rinne won in 2018.