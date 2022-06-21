Auston Matthews Voted NHL’s 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award; Roman Josi finishes as finalist

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews has won the 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award. The Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi and Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid were the other finalists for the award. The NHL Player’s Association votes annually on the award for “the most outstanding player in the NHL”.

The most outstanding player in the @NHL in 2021-22, as voted by members of the @NHLPA, is none other than 60-goal scorer Auston Matthews. @AM34 is the first @MapleLeafs player to claim the Ted Lindsay Award. #NHLStats: https://t.co/tiJSAV0sNF pic.twitter.com/Scr0lm7KB7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 21, 2022

Despite not winning the Lindsay Award, Roman Josi is also a finalist for this season’s Norris Trophy for best all-around defender in the league.

Josi finished behind Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Matthews. Full voting results are not made available publicly.

The Predators’ captain faced stiff competition from both McDavid and Matthews, but also history. Josi would have been the first non-forward to win the award since the Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price in 2014-15, and just the second defender to win the award in its history, where in 1974-75 the Boston Bruins Bobby Orr won the award in its fifth year. He also would have been the first Ted Lindsay Award winner in franchise history.