Wednesday’s Dump and Chase: He’s Ours

Award SZN

Auston Matthews Voted NHL’s 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award; Roman Josi finishes as finalist - On the Forecheck

Josi’s historic 2021-22 season guided him to finalist status, but could not overcome the high-powered season by Matthews

Colorado’s Cale Makar wins 2021-22 Norris Trophy for Best Overall Defender; Roman Josi Finishes Second - On the Forecheck

The race for the Norris was a two-man race for most of the season, but the Avalanche’s Cale Makar came out on top for his first Norris win.

Juuse Saros Finishes Third Behind Igor Shesterkin For Vezina Trophy - On the Forecheck

After a stand out season in net, Saros celebrates his Vezina Vezina Trophy nomination in Tampa Bay.

Yeah, I’m not happy either.

Around the League

Avalanche starting goalie unclear after Game 3 loss in Stanley Cup Final

Your guy is still Kuemper. Don't kid yourselves.

Hutson receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Lane Hutson receives the EJ McGuire Award of Excellence.

Canadiens, Senators to play preseason games at Kraft Hockeyville winners

Kraft Heinz Canada, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), today announced it will host two NHL preseason games between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

Top International skaters discussed ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

The Czechs stand out here.

2017 NHL Redraft: Makar at No. 1, three current Stars players in top six

Eeli Tolvanen moves up a few spots here.

2022 NHL Awards primer and predictions: Matthews or McDavid for MVP?

PREDICTIONS!

What if the NHL awards were handed out for the playoffs?

Playoff-specific favorites.

"Important as all hell": Inside the Nolan family's next chapter in hockey - Sportsnet.ca

A good "Big Read' for your Wednesday.

Tampa's Key to Matching the Avalanche? Get the Depth Scoring Rolling - The Hockey News

Depth scoring is always a point of emphasis in the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Are Anything But Quitters - The Hockey News

I'm curious about Game 4. What happens there?

Pete DeBoer and the Task At Hand in Dallas - The Hockey News

The task at hand.... stay mediocre?

The Jeff Petry Trade Watch Is On In Montreal - The Hockey News

Who will overpay for Petry?

Memorial Cup: The Super-Mega Preview - The Hockey News

A Memorial Cup Preview, featuring our Edmonton Oil Kings (Luke Prokop's squad).