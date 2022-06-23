Thursday’s Dump & Chase: To the brink

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Bill Haslam’s ownership of Predators hurts diversity efforts | Yahoo Sports

The first of which I assume will be many think-pieces about the Preds’ new owner-to-be.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Kadri scores winner as Avs take game 4, 3-1 series lead | TSN

Nazem Kadri made his return and scored the winner in overtime as they defeated the Bolts 3-2 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead for Colorado.

Federal government freezing Hockey Canada funding | Sportsnet

The office of the Minister of Sport confirmed to Sportsnet on Wednesday that it is freezing government funding directed to Hockey Canada, effective immediately. The news, which was first reported by TSN, comes just two days after two of the organization’s highest-ranking officials, outgoing CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith, testified before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage Monday about their actions around June 2018 sexual assault allegations that recently came to light. The focus of the hearing included questions around whether or not public funds were used by Hockey Canada in its settlement of the ensuing lawsuit last month.

Paul Maurice to Become Head Coach of Panthers | The Hockey News

I like Paul Maurice, but between this hiring and Torts/DeBoer the NHL has a serious coaching carousel problem. You get fired or resign from one job, and you just walk right in to another one (sometimes a better job than the one you just got canned from). It makes zero sense.

Blackhawks Promote Meghan Hunter to Assistant GM Role | The Hockey News

Meghan Hunter has been promoted to assistant GM with the Chicago Blackhawks, joining Mark Eaton to work alongside general manager Kyle Davidson.

Modest Matthews feeling ‘fortunate and blessed’ after MVP wins | Sportsnet

Auston Matthews said all the right things about winning the Hart and Lindsay trophies, but I refuse to like this guy. I mean, look at him.

What a weirdo.

Auston Matthews is the Maple Leafs’ First True Superstar | The Hockey News

Oh, god. That’s it. Never give any Toronto player a major award ever again. The media has already proven that they can’t handle it.

Cale Makar Proves the CJHL is a Legitimate Pathway to the NHL | The Hockey News

Before becoming one of the most dominant forces in the game of hockey, Cale Makar plied his craft with the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits. He’s proof that you can use the Canadian Jr. A route to make it to the NHL, and he’s not alone.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin selling stake in company that owns Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils | ESPN

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is divesting his 11-year stake in the 76ers and Devils as his company expands into sports betting and individual player partnerships. I detest Fanantics as a company, so I can only view this as a positive thing.

Kraken AHL affiliate hire Dan Bylsma as first head coach | Sportsnet

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced the hiring of Dan Bylsma as the first head coach in the franchise’s history. The Seattle Kraken AHL affiliate will play their inaugural season in 2022-23.