Friday’s Dump & Chase: All I Want

Nashville News & Notes

Forsberg offered eight-year contract to remain with Predators nhl.com

Filip Forsberg, a pending unrestricted free agent, has been offered an eight-year contract by the Nashville Predators, general manager David Poile said Thursday.

The more time that passes and the more information that comes out, the less optimistic I feel about Forsberg re-signing. You?

Haslam Excited to Join Preds Ownership Group, Continue Growing Franchise | nhl.com

Former Tennessee Governor Expected to Become Minority Owner by the Fall, Majority Owner within Next Few Years

Bill Haslam, Herb Fritch, David Poile, and Sean Henry met with media yesterday to explain how it will all happen.

Preds Prospect Luke Evangelista Voted to OHL's Second All-Star Team | nhl.com

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Evangelista was recognized for an outstanding season on Friday after he was voted onto the Ontario Hockey League's 2021-22 Second All-Star Team.

Evangelista’s 111-point season drew lots of attention from the OHL and from Preds fans.

Memorial Cup Three Stars: Edmonton Wins Overtime Thriller | The Hockey News

Tony Ferrari looks back at who stood out in an exciting day of action at the Memorial Cup on Wednesday.

Preds prospect Luke Prokop and the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Hamilton Bulldogs tonight.

Hockey News & Notes

Too many men on the ice, explained: Why the NHL's 'judgment call' penalty can be so controversial | Sporting News

Nazem Kadri's OT winner in Game 4 caused some controversy Wednesday night, as video showed the Avalanche had six players on the ice prior to the goal.

Nazem Kadri didn’t know whether to celebrate after he took this shot, and the Lightning fans have questions too. This article helps clear up the confusion.

Could the Vancouver Canucks Trade J.T. Miller or Brock Boeser | The Hockey News

Trade speculation dogged Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser up to the trade deadline, and it's only heating back up again.

And if so, should the Predators be shopping?

Travis Yost: It’s time to appreciate the greatness of this Colorado Avalanche team | TSN.ca

Just how good is this Colorado team, and are we underappreciating the on-ice greatness of Bednar’s club?

Nashville can tell you - this Avs team is VERY good.

'A movement not a moment': NHL focuses on racial diversity | sportsnet.ca

Raising minority participation in management, coaching and officiating is part of a long-term plan executives hope changes the very face of hockey in the coming years.

The post-season has highlighted diversity in the NHL, but the league has far to go when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

NHL Free Agency: Top Five Buyout Candidates | The Hockey News

Take a look at five buyout candidates heading into the upcoming NHL off-season.

These are the kind of transactions that makes a grown GM cry.

Mood Music