Cody Glass Re-Signs With Predators

The Nashville Predators continue to cross names off of their “pending RFA” list, re-signing forward Cody Glass to a one-year, two-way deal worth just over $874K at the the NHL level. The Predators announced the deal on Friday.

Glass, the 6th overall pick in the 2017 Draft who the Predators acquired last summer in the Ryan Ellis trade, is coming off an up-and-down debut season with the franchise. The 23-year-old entered last season with the expectations of being a main piece of the Preds’ forward corps. However, he was sent to Milwaukee after just two regular season games.

Luckily, Glass was able to revitalize his game with the Admirals, leading the Preds’ AHL club in scoring with an impressive 62-point campaign in just 66 games (14 goals, 48 assists.) Glass also added six points in the Ads’ seven playoff games. His hot stretch in the AHL earned him two NHL call-ups towards the end of the season, including a chance to appear in the Preds’ final two playoff games against the Colorado Avalanche.

There was a noticeable improvement in Glass’s final handful of appearances with Nashville last season. There’s still plenty of room for him to grow, and the new two-way deal will give him a chance to do that without feeling too much immediate pressure. Glass will get a very strong chance to make the Predators out of training camp, while the Predators get some roster flexibility in case they’re able to strike big in free agency or via trade, or if Glass winds up needing more seasoning with the Admirals.

With Glass re-signed, the Predators now have eight unsigned restricted free agents:

Forwards Luke Kunin, Yakov Trenin, Matt Luff, Tommy Novak, Cole Smith, and Jimmy Huntongton, defenseman David Farrance, and goaltender Devin Cooley. The deadline to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents is Monday, July 11th.

Happy to see Glass back in the fold, Nashville?