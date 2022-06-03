Friday’s Dump & Chase: Fresh Faces

Nashville News & Notes

Oil Kings defenceman Prokop named 2021-22 WHL Humanitarian of the Year | WHL Network

The Western Hockey League announced today Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop of the Edmonton Oil Kings has been named WHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2021-22.

Congratulations to Luke Prokop on this important recognition!

Hockey News & Notes

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter wins Jack Adams Award for first time| Sportsnet.ca

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter has won the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, given annually to the NHL's coach of the year, for the first time in his career.

Although Sutter previously said he didn’t need the award for his coaching resume, he earned it with Calgary’s success this season.

NHL: Seth Jarvis doesn't remember much after Jacob Trouba hit | yahoo.sports.com

The Hurricanes rookie had to leave Game 7 against the Rangers after taking a huge hit and he is still feeling the effects of it.

This is scary.

Opinion: The Masterton Trophy Should Have Multiple Winners | The Hockey News

The Bill Masterton Trophy has a special meaning to it, and Avry Lewis-McDougall says it deserves multiple official winners.

Opinion: The NHL could have multiple Masterson winners and clarify the criteria for several other awards while they’re at it.

Slafkovsky intrigued by Devils, No. 1 International skater for 2022 Draft | nhl.com

The 2022 NHL Scouting Combine is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and HarborCenter in Buffalo.

Slafkovsky could end up in New Jersey so he took the opportunity to talk to Devils player Tomas Tatar about the Devils organization.

Sheldon ​Kennedy Hockey Canada alleged sexual abuse | TSN.ca

"My question is why does Hockey Canada feel this is not important for the public to know?” Kennedy said in an interview with TSN on Tuesday.

Trigger Warning: SA content.

Screen Shots: Goalie Injuries and the Coaching Market | The Hockey News

Adam Proteau takes a look at why NHL goalies seem to get hurt more often and what the coaching market has in store over the next few months.

Interesting insight into the rise in goalie injuries.

