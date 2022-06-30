Nashville Predators Trade Mathieu Olivier to Columbus Blue Jackets

The Nashville Predators announced they have traded Mathieu Olivier to the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 122nd overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Olivier played forty-eight games for the Nashville Predators. His NHL debut came in the 2019-2020 season, and Olivier tallied three goals in the 2020-2021 season. Olivier was well known for his physical play and was an OG on the hard checking “Herd Line”. Olivier also played 156 games for the Milwaukee Admirals between 2018 and 2022. His nineteen AHL goals and three NHL goals were overshadowed by his eighty-eight penalty minutes while he played for the Nashville Predators.

