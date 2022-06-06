 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday’s Dump & Chase: Lightning Strikes

In the hockey world, Tampa wins over New York to make the series 2-1 for the Rangers.

By Bobby Misey
/ new
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Three Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Around Hockey

The Transforming NCAA: For Better or Worse - College Hockey News

Division I athletics, including college hockey, could look very different in the future, as ramifications continue from the NCAA’s loss in the Alston case in the Supreme Court last year.

Smilanic leaves Quinnipiac after two seasons, transfers to Wisconsin for 2022-23 season - College Hockey - USCHO.com

Big move for the Badgers.

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suspended one game by NHL after check on Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri - espn.com

Only one game is a joke and disregards the seriousness of the hit delivered.

Lightning’s thrilling comeback shows no quit: ‘It’s a brand-new series now’ - sportsnet.ca

“There’s no quit in our group,” Stamkos told reporters. A comment that may or may not have been a wink at the Original Six club’s new rallying call and hashtag: #NoQuitInNY.

Edmonton Oilers take relaxed approach facing elimination: ‘There’s no pressure on our end’ - TSN.ca

Doubtful.

