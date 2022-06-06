Monday’s Dump & Chase: Lightning Strikes

Around Hockey
The Transforming NCAA: For Better or Worse - College Hockey News
Division I athletics, including college hockey, could look very different in the future, as ramifications continue from the NCAA’s loss in the Alston case in the Supreme Court last year.
Smilanic leaves Quinnipiac after two seasons, transfers to Wisconsin for 2022-23 season - College Hockey - USCHO.com
Big move for the Badgers.
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suspended one game by NHL after check on Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri - espn.com
Only one game is a joke and disregards the seriousness of the hit delivered.
Lightning’s thrilling comeback shows no quit: ‘It’s a brand-new series now’ - sportsnet.ca
“There’s no quit in our group,” Stamkos told reporters. A comment that may or may not have been a wink at the Original Six club’s new rallying call and hashtag: #NoQuitInNY.
Edmonton Oilers take relaxed approach facing elimination: ‘There’s no pressure on our end’ - TSN.ca
Doubtful.
