Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Keep Your Hands Off Filip Forsberg

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Pittsburgh Penguins Could Swing Big With Filip Forsberg | Sports Illustrated

Remember the discourse when Suter left for the Wild? Imagine the fan reaction if Forsberg winds up going to the PENGUINS.

Predators prospect Prokop named WHL Player of the Week | WHL Network

Prokop had five points in the Edmonton Oil Kings' first two games of the WHL Championship, including two goals in Game 2. It's a big week for Prokop, who was named WHL's Humanitarian of the Year just last week.

Rinne, Vokoun Among Finalists for NHL's Euro Playoff Hall-of-Fame | NHL.com

Two legendary Preds goaltenders are among the 10 goaltenders vying for the inaugural goalie inductee into the NHL's Euro Playoff Hall of Fame, which is -- apparently -- a thing.

Other Hockey Happenings

Avalanche sweep Oilers, extending Canada’s Stanley Cup drought | SportsNet

One half of the Stanley Cup Final is now set. Does anyone feel a LITTLE better about the Preds being swept by this Avs team now?

The Bruins have fired Bruce Cassidy after six seasons | Stanley Cup of Chowder

Can't say I saw this one coming.

Ryan Strome Expected to Play in Game 4 | Blueshirt Banter

Strome has been one of the Rangers' most underrated important players this postseason, and considering tonight's Game 4 could absolutely be the momentum-decider for the series, it's important for the Blueshirts to have him back.

Connor of Jets wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct | NHL.com

Gotta admit, it's pretty impressive that a guy who gets as much ice time as Connor only gets called for two penalties all season.

NHL Power Rankings: Most intriguing restricted free agents | NBC Sports

For the offer-sheet aficionados out there...

Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey sells for record-breaking $1.452M | SportsNet

This, incidentally, is the same asking price for my Viktor Arvidsson Fanatics shirsey.

How to Watch 2022 U18 Women’s World Championships | The Ice Garden

After being cancelled twice, then postponed, the first women's U18 World Championship tournament is finally underway.

The 5 most controversial calls in NHL postseason history | Bardown

There have been a couple iffy calls this postseason (hi, Cale Makar's definitely-offside goal). But they don't come close to these.