Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Keep Your Hands Off Filip Forsberg

Nashville Predators News & Notes
Pittsburgh Penguins Could Swing Big With Filip Forsberg | Sports Illustrated
Remember the discourse when Suter left for the Wild? Imagine the fan reaction if Forsberg winds up going to the PENGUINS.
Predators prospect Prokop named WHL Player of the Week | WHL Network
Prokop had five points in the Edmonton Oil Kings' first two games of the WHL Championship, including two goals in Game 2. It's a big week for Prokop, who was named WHL's Humanitarian of the Year just last week.
Rinne, Vokoun Among Finalists for NHL's Euro Playoff Hall-of-Fame | NHL.com
Two legendary Preds goaltenders are among the 10 goaltenders vying for the inaugural goalie inductee into the NHL's Euro Playoff Hall of Fame, which is -- apparently -- a thing.
Other Hockey Happenings
Avalanche sweep Oilers, extending Canada’s Stanley Cup drought | SportsNet
One half of the Stanley Cup Final is now set. Does anyone feel a LITTLE better about the Preds being swept by this Avs team now?
The Bruins have fired Bruce Cassidy after six seasons | Stanley Cup of Chowder
Can't say I saw this one coming.
Ryan Strome Expected to Play in Game 4 | Blueshirt Banter
Strome has been one of the Rangers' most underrated important players this postseason, and considering tonight's Game 4 could absolutely be the momentum-decider for the series, it's important for the Blueshirts to have him back.
Connor of Jets wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct | NHL.com
Gotta admit, it's pretty impressive that a guy who gets as much ice time as Connor only gets called for two penalties all season.
NHL Power Rankings: Most intriguing restricted free agents | NBC Sports
For the offer-sheet aficionados out there...
Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey sells for record-breaking $1.452M | SportsNet
This, incidentally, is the same asking price for my Viktor Arvidsson Fanatics shirsey.
How to Watch 2022 U18 Women’s World Championships | The Ice Garden
After being cancelled twice, then postponed, the first women's U18 World Championship tournament is finally underway.
The 5 most controversial calls in NHL postseason history | Bardown
There have been a couple iffy calls this postseason (hi, Cale Makar's definitely-offside goal). But they don't come close to these.
