Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Changing

2022 NHL Draft Notebook: Gauthier, Beck, and Kulich - On the Forecheck

Our very own Eric takes a look at three potential first-round centers.

How Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche were built

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 with a 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Monday.

Avalanche touch Clarence S. Campbell Bowl

TOUCH IT!

Avalanche overcome adversity again in Game 4 to reach Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche had fought for 21 years to return to the Stanley Cup Final. The journey hadn't been easy.

Despite disappointing exit, Oilers learn valuable lessons from Avalanche

Yeah, get a better goalie.

2022 NHL Draft prospect: David Goyette brings highlight-reel skills - Eyes On The Prize

I'd like to see Goyette go to Nashville, but he won't be available by the third round.

Blue Jackets, Jack Roslovic agree to two-year contract extension

A good deal for the Jackets and Roslovic.

NHL Combine Notebook: 2022 setting up to be an unpredictable draft

I AM READY

Marie-Philip Poulin joins Canadiens as player development consultant

An excellent add for the Canadiens.

The Warning Signs Were Evident for the Edmonton Oilers' Downfall - The Hockey News

Edmonton needs a better goalie.

Recap: Avalanche sweep to Stanley Cup Final - Mile High Hockey

In a wild and crazy 6-5 overtime final the Colorado Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers, Woodcroft Gaining Valuable Experience - The Copper & Blue

The Oilers have been overmatched by a powerhouse Avalanche team so far. What have they learned?

Montreal Canadiens hire Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant - Eyes On The Prize

The legendary player will do the job part-time while she continues her playing career.

2022 NHL Draft: Has Alexander Perevalov shown enough to go first round? - Eyes On The Prize

The Russian winger is the epitome of a divisive prospect, and it all depends on how you choose to look at him.

2022 NHL Draft prospect: Rutger McGroarty is both a leader and a scorer - Eyes On The Prize

On the All-Name Team is...