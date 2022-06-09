Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Options

Nashville Predators News & Notes

Would Nazem Kadri be a good fit for the Preds in 2022-23? | A to Z Sports Nashville

As free agency approaches, our old friend Alex Daugherty thinks Nazem Kadri would be a good fit here in Nashville. Do you agree? I for one agree, and I think he would fit Hynes’ coaching style perfectly.

Other Hockey News & Notes

Pastrnak’s agent denies Sweeney rift | TSN

J.P. Barry is having quite a busy off-season, eh?

Subban Wins 2022 King Clancy Trophy | The Hockey News

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. @PKSubban1 spoke about what it means to win this award. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/mClxOZNVvf — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2022

Kraken’s Driedger (ACL) out 7-9 months | TSN

#SeaKraken goaltender Chris Driedger suffered a torn right ACL during the third period of Team Canada’s Gold Medal match vs. Finland at the #IIHFWorlds on May 29.



He had successful knee surgery on June 6 and is expected to have a 7-9 month recovery → https://t.co/krPqrRpsC8 pic.twitter.com/WAwcZfThTO — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 7, 2022

As Kane becomes a UFA, Oilers teammates make strong case for him to stay | Sportsnet

Evander Kane is big ol’ dummy, but he clearly is an effective playoff performer. Now, after impressing his Edmonton Oilers teammates, the team has a big decision to make as the winger enters free agency. Is he worth the inevitable headache?

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl excelled despite ankle sprain | ESPN

Between this and Darnell Nurse’s torn hip flexor, I really wish there weren’t so many of these types of stories in the playoffs. Somebody needs to protect these guys from themselves.

Rangers Need to Channel Do-or-Die Energy as Series Shifts Back Home | The Hockey News

The series is tied at two apiece, but the Rangers have played their best hockey when they’ve had their backs against the wall. That’s the type of energy they need to channel to close out the series and advance to the Cup final.

Stars sign Denis Gurianov to $2.9M contract for 2022-23 season | ESPN

The Russian right winger gets a nice little payday after a 31 point season.

Kenan Thompson to Host NHL Awards on June 21 | The Hockey News