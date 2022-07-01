 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Dump & Chase: Right Here Waiting

While you wait for Forsberg news, check out these Friday links.

By Ann K
Colorado Avalanche v Nashville Predators - Game Four Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville News & Notes

In case you were wondering what yesterday’s FIlip Forsberg rumor mill was churning out...

and then...

Nashville Predators Trade Mathieu Olivier to Columbus Blue Jackets | On the Forecheck
Olivier played ten games this season for the Preds.

The Predators gain a fourth round pick for Olivier.

Nashville Predators 2022 Draft Board: Round 7 | On the Forecheck
Can Nashville find another late-round gem?

I feel very confident saying that Eric will have some of the best draft coverage you will find.

Hockey News & Notes

Red Wings Name Derek Lalonde Head Coach | The Hockey News
The Detroit Red Wings have named Derek Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Red Wings snagged a Stanley Cup winning coach. Detroit is determined to be interesting.

Travis Yost: How long should an NHL rebuild take? | TSN.ca
How long is too long, and what can history tell us?

Important article for those in “burn it down” camp.

Washington Capitals hire Emily Engel-Natzke as first full-time female coach in NHL history | CBSSports.com
Engel-Natzke had spent time coaching in the AHL before making her way to Washington.

Keep it coming!

Top Players from the 2022 Memorial Cup | The Hockey News
Take a look at which prospects - mainly NHL drafted ones - that stood out at the 2022 Memorial Cup in Saint John.

There are several players to keep an eye on from the Memorial Cup.

Miles to Go Before They Scout | nhl.com
Three Kraken talent evaluators and 'cross-checkers' talk about dream jobs requiring copious travel by car and air, loving families and evolving to find highest potential in prospects.

An interesting look behind the scenes of the scouting grind.

Stanley Cup accidentally delivered to Gabriel Landeskog's neighbors after Avalanche championship win | CBSSports.com
The delivery error resulted in the Cup ending up on the doorstep next door to the Avs' captain.

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Not going to lie - this may be my favorite hockey story of the day.

Mood Music

The song Preds fans are humming pensively in Smashville...

